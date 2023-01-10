Waddell shut down at Bullard for water pipe damage

Waddell Road will remain closed to east- and westbound traffic at the Bullard Avenue intersection for up to the next 10 days as crews work to fix the road following a water pipe puncture caused by a contractor performing utility work.

Currently, north and southbound traffic can pass through the intersection.

Westbound traffic must turn north or south at the intersection onto Bullard.

Eastbound traffic is being routed through the neighborhood and cannot turn north or south at the intersection.

Note these restrictions may change as the repair work progresses, and the timeline is weather permitting.

For questions, contact Surprise Public Works at 623-222-1900.