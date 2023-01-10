ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The FADER

Daughter announce first new music in seven years

Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
Pitchfork

Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen

Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
Pitchfork

Paramore Share New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Listen

Have shared the third single from their new album, This Is Why. The new song, “C’est Comme Ça,” follows the title track and “The News.” Find the lyric video for the track below. The new song’s title translates to “It’s Like That.” In a...
Consequence

Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album Terrasite

Cattle Decapitation have announced their 10th studio album, Terrasite, which arrives May 12th via Metal Blade Records. The band refrained from sharing any new music at this time, but did offer up the artwork and tracklist for the LP. Once again, vocalist Travis Ryan and company are exploring post-apocalyptic themes...
Popculture

Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement

Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Rolling Stone

Finn Wolfhard Shares New Song ‘Pieces of Gold’ as Indie Musician Ziggy Katz

Introducing Ziggy Katz: the viral sensation who performs indie rock and folk music on livestreams from his bedroom in the Midwest, which is actually just the film set where Finn Wolfhard portrays him. Wolfhard, or rather Ziggy, star of the upcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving the World, has shared the first real song from the fake singer, “Pieces of Gold.” The original song is more atmospheric than the releases of Ziggy’s supposed major influences — Elvis, John Lennon, and Bob Dylan, according to the faux artist’s Spotify bio. The fake-deep singer, according to the brief paragraph, would...
The FADER

Shalom announces album with new song “Happenstance”

Shalom is an indie-dance pop artist raised in South Africa and based in Brooklyn who signed with Saddle Creek last summer soon after featuring on Quarter-Life Crisis, the project of producer Ryan Hemsworth. Since then she’s had an impressive run of singles: “Agnes,” a thumping track driven by plodding bass guitar and despondency over a friend’s drug abuse, the techno-tinged pop-punk of “DTAP,” and “Bad To The Bone,” a mercury-colored celebration of toxicity. Today, she continues her string of forthright and danceable tunes with “Happenstance,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Sublimation, due out March 10.
i95 ROCK

Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’

Elvis Costello has announced the release of The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, which features music he created with legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Available on March 3, the collection includes highlights from the songwriters' decades-long partnership, which stretches back to 1995 when Costello penned "God Give Me Strength" for the movie Grace of My Heart. Communicating between Dublin and Los Angeles via fax, Costello and Bacharach workshopped the song together, which led them to write and record the 1998 album Painted From Memory.
NME

Puscifer announce UK, Europe and US tour

Puscifer have announced a series of tour dates across the UK, Europe and United States this summer. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will kick off their tour in Daytona Beach, Florida, at Welcome To Rockville on May 18, before they arrive in the UK and Ireland in June.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Pitchfork

Jai Paul to Perform First Live Show Ever at Coachella 2023

Jai Paul is set to take the stage at Coachella this year, marking the enigmatic musician’s first-ever live performances. He takes the stage on Sunday, April 16, and again on April 23. Other musicians on the bill seem to be pretty excited, with Kaytranada, for one, tweeting, “forget about me performing, i’m going to see Jai Paul.” This year’s headliners are Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink.
hypebeast.com

Enigmatic British Producer Jai Paul to Make Live Debut at Coachella 2023

London-based producer and part owner of the The Paul Institute, Jai Paul is set to perform twice at Coachella 2023 — and they will be the musician’s first-ever live performances. Jai Paul, who has garnered a cult following since the demo release of his song “BTSTU” in 2010,...
Rolling Stone

Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single

Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...

