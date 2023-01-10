Read full article on original website
The FADER
Daughter announce first new music in seven years
Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
Ex-Megadeth Members Announce 2023 Tour Playing First Two Megadeth Albums
For those who love the early era of Megadeth, alums David Ellefson and Jeff Young will take their Kings of Thrash outfit out on tour in early 2023, revisiting the music from Megadeth's first two albums. The "Thrashin' USA" tour is set to get underway Feb. 16 in Joliet, Illinois,...
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
Paramore Share New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Listen
Have shared the third single from their new album, This Is Why. The new song, “C’est Comme Ça,” follows the title track and “The News.” Find the lyric video for the track below. The new song’s title translates to “It’s Like That.” In a...
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album Terrasite
Cattle Decapitation have announced their 10th studio album, Terrasite, which arrives May 12th via Metal Blade Records. The band refrained from sharing any new music at this time, but did offer up the artwork and tracklist for the LP. Once again, vocalist Travis Ryan and company are exploring post-apocalyptic themes...
Popculture
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Finn Wolfhard Shares New Song ‘Pieces of Gold’ as Indie Musician Ziggy Katz
Introducing Ziggy Katz: the viral sensation who performs indie rock and folk music on livestreams from his bedroom in the Midwest, which is actually just the film set where Finn Wolfhard portrays him. Wolfhard, or rather Ziggy, star of the upcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving the World, has shared the first real song from the fake singer, “Pieces of Gold.” The original song is more atmospheric than the releases of Ziggy’s supposed major influences — Elvis, John Lennon, and Bob Dylan, according to the faux artist’s Spotify bio. The fake-deep singer, according to the brief paragraph, would...
The Roots’ Black Thought Announces New Album With El Michels Affair
Black Thought (of the Roots) has announced a new collaborative album with El Michels Affair called Glorious Game. It’s due out April 14 via Big Crown. Check out the full tracklist and “Grateful,” the first single, below. According to a press release, Black Thought and El Michels...
The FADER
Shalom announces album with new song “Happenstance”
Shalom is an indie-dance pop artist raised in South Africa and based in Brooklyn who signed with Saddle Creek last summer soon after featuring on Quarter-Life Crisis, the project of producer Ryan Hemsworth. Since then she’s had an impressive run of singles: “Agnes,” a thumping track driven by plodding bass guitar and despondency over a friend’s drug abuse, the techno-tinged pop-punk of “DTAP,” and “Bad To The Bone,” a mercury-colored celebration of toxicity. Today, she continues her string of forthright and danceable tunes with “Happenstance,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Sublimation, due out March 10.
Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’
Elvis Costello has announced the release of The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, which features music he created with legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Available on March 3, the collection includes highlights from the songwriters' decades-long partnership, which stretches back to 1995 when Costello penned "God Give Me Strength" for the movie Grace of My Heart. Communicating between Dublin and Los Angeles via fax, Costello and Bacharach workshopped the song together, which led them to write and record the 1998 album Painted From Memory.
NME
Puscifer announce UK, Europe and US tour
Puscifer have announced a series of tour dates across the UK, Europe and United States this summer. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will kick off their tour in Daytona Beach, Florida, at Welcome To Rockville on May 18, before they arrive in the UK and Ireland in June.
Jai Paul to Perform First Live Show Ever at Coachella 2023
Jai Paul is set to take the stage at Coachella this year, marking the enigmatic musician’s first-ever live performances. He takes the stage on Sunday, April 16, and again on April 23. Other musicians on the bill seem to be pretty excited, with Kaytranada, for one, tweeting, “forget about me performing, i’m going to see Jai Paul.” This year’s headliners are Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink.
hypebeast.com
Enigmatic British Producer Jai Paul to Make Live Debut at Coachella 2023
London-based producer and part owner of the The Paul Institute, Jai Paul is set to perform twice at Coachella 2023 — and they will be the musician’s first-ever live performances. Jai Paul, who has garnered a cult following since the demo release of his song “BTSTU” in 2010,...
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
