ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: World-Renowned Poet; Hudson Paramedic; Portsmouth Philanthropist

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
HUDSON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Announces ‘No Safe Experience’ PSA Campaign About Counterfeit Pills

After the press conference, Gov. Sununu’s spokesman sent the following link showing the cost of the program to be $500,500. Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Last Week for NH Residents to Enroll in ACA Marketplace

The deadline to enroll in Marketplace health insurance coverage for 2023 is January 15th. Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a record amount of grant funding to organizations that provide free help to consumers needing help enrolling in health coverage. In New Hampshire, First Choice Services was awarded $654,745 to continue and expand its NH Navigator program. The program provides free assistance to people finding and selecting healthcare options through the Marketplace, Medicaid, and CHIP.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Moose’s Pals: More NH Friends are Ready for Adoption

Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Emergency Planning Zone Communities Get Updated Seabrook Station Brochures

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire residents living within the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ), the 10 mile radius surrounding Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant, should have received a 2023 copy of a brochure containing emergency information in December. Developed by emergency management officials, the annually updated brochure contains important emergency...
SEABROOK, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

A Rough, Tumble and Raucous Intro to Their New Spot on the Porch: New Hampshire

Listen here:https://feeds.podetize.com/EvObiNatQ.mp3. The Rough & Tumble (Mallory Graham & Scott Tyler) received the award for 2019 Americana Song of the Year in the 18th Annual Independent Music Awards. Their new single, “Ain’t That the Way,” will be released with an accompanying music video filmed by local NH filmmaker Elias Gillen on January 14th at 10 a.m. at Alumni Hall in Haverhill, NH. A Rough, Tumble and Raucous Introduction!
HAVERHILL, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Inaugural Ball Tickets $100 Each to $10,000 Table; Sponsors Pay $2,500-$10,000

Gov. Chris Sununu is hosting two inaugural balls, one at the Doubletree by Hilton Downtown Hotel this weekend in Manchester and the second is at Bretton Woods on Jan. 21. Tickets are at https://www.nheverywhereman.com/ Some of the higher-priced tickets allow for people to attend a VIP reception and get a photo with the governor.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Senate Dems and GOP House Leaders Respond to Gov. Sununu’s Inaugural Address

CONCORD – Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) issued the following statement in response to Governor Sununu’s Inaugural Address this afternoon:. “The Senate Democratic Caucus will work with Governor Sununu and our colleagues in the House and Senate throughout this legislative term to protect the freedoms of all New Hampshire citizens. In today’s address, the Governor referenced the imperative right New Hampshire citizens have to freedom, and our caucus is committed to ensuring those freedoms on various fronts, whether that be in the doctor’s office, the classroom, or in the voting booth.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy