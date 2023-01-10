Read full article on original website
Related
Notable NH Deaths: World-Renowned Poet; Hudson Paramedic; Portsmouth Philanthropist
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Experts: Housing and Workforce Issues Plague the State’s Economy
CONCORD — A federal banking official gave members of the Senate and House Ways and Means committees a briefing on the causes of inflation with most of the trends appearing positive. The one continuing negative, Jason Hwang, senior vice president of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, told...
Sununu Announces ‘No Safe Experience’ PSA Campaign About Counterfeit Pills
After the press conference, Gov. Sununu’s spokesman sent the following link showing the cost of the program to be $500,500. Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
NH DHHS: COVID-19 Cases Rising Due to New Strain
CONCORD – Jake Leon, spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services, was asked Thursday why the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are rising, whether people should be concerned and what people can do to reduce the risk. Below is the response DHHS spokesman Jake Leon...
Lawmakers Hear the Ups and Downs of the NH Economic Cycle
CONCORD — House and Senate Ways and Means committee members were warned Wednesday not to expect the state to experience the same economic growth it has since recovering from the pandemic. The state has garnered hundreds of millions of dollars of surplus revenue fueled by federal stimulus money and...
AG and US Attorney Present Hate Crimes Forum Series
United States Attorney Jane E. Young and New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella are pleased to announce the first in a series of public Hate Crimes Forum conversations hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
Judge Rejects State’s Motion to Dismiss Divisive Concepts Lawsuit
CONCORD — A federal judge allowed a lawsuit challenging the state’s divisive concepts law to go forward on the same day a public hearing was held on a bill to repeal the new statute. US Federal District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro allowed the lawsuit to go forward, rejecting...
Last Week for NH Residents to Enroll in ACA Marketplace
The deadline to enroll in Marketplace health insurance coverage for 2023 is January 15th. Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a record amount of grant funding to organizations that provide free help to consumers needing help enrolling in health coverage. In New Hampshire, First Choice Services was awarded $654,745 to continue and expand its NH Navigator program. The program provides free assistance to people finding and selecting healthcare options through the Marketplace, Medicaid, and CHIP.
Moose’s Pals: More NH Friends are Ready for Adoption
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
Emergency Planning Zone Communities Get Updated Seabrook Station Brochures
CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire residents living within the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ), the 10 mile radius surrounding Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant, should have received a 2023 copy of a brochure containing emergency information in December. Developed by emergency management officials, the annually updated brochure contains important emergency...
A Rough, Tumble and Raucous Intro to Their New Spot on the Porch: New Hampshire
Listen here:https://feeds.podetize.com/EvObiNatQ.mp3. The Rough & Tumble (Mallory Graham & Scott Tyler) received the award for 2019 Americana Song of the Year in the 18th Annual Independent Music Awards. Their new single, “Ain’t That the Way,” will be released with an accompanying music video filmed by local NH filmmaker Elias Gillen on January 14th at 10 a.m. at Alumni Hall in Haverhill, NH. A Rough, Tumble and Raucous Introduction!
8 NH Mayors Press Sununu For Help With Homeless Crisis
Mayors from eight cities – from Berlin to Manchester to Claremont, Somersworth and beyond – have again appealed to Gov. Chris Sununu for help assisting unhoused people after a tragic holiday week that saw two homeless people die and a woman give birth in a tent during freezing cold weather.
Sununu Inaugural Ball Tickets $100 Each to $10,000 Table; Sponsors Pay $2,500-$10,000
Gov. Chris Sununu is hosting two inaugural balls, one at the Doubletree by Hilton Downtown Hotel this weekend in Manchester and the second is at Bretton Woods on Jan. 21. Tickets are at https://www.nheverywhereman.com/ Some of the higher-priced tickets allow for people to attend a VIP reception and get a photo with the governor.
NH Hospitals Urge Residents to Stay Vigilant and Know Where to Get Care When Needed
Concord, NH – New Hampshire hospitals are urging the public to stay vigilant about respiratory illnesses as the state experiences significant hospital bed shortages and to know where to get the care they need so that the health care system can better meet their needs. Statewide, hospitals are currently...
NH House Votes To Allow Deadly Weapons in Representatives Hall
CONCORD – The House of Representatives debated a rule that would limit deadly weapons in the crowded Representatives Hall chamber of 400 legislators at the State House. House Rule 64 failed 177-197 on Convening Day Wednesday of the 2023 legislative session at the State House. A Democratic leader and...
Senate Dems and GOP House Leaders Respond to Gov. Sununu’s Inaugural Address
CONCORD – Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) issued the following statement in response to Governor Sununu’s Inaugural Address this afternoon:. “The Senate Democratic Caucus will work with Governor Sununu and our colleagues in the House and Senate throughout this legislative term to protect the freedoms of all New Hampshire citizens. In today’s address, the Governor referenced the imperative right New Hampshire citizens have to freedom, and our caucus is committed to ensuring those freedoms on various fronts, whether that be in the doctor’s office, the classroom, or in the voting booth.”
NH Senate Republicans Focused on Fighting for the Family
CONCORD – The Republican majority in the New Hampshire Senate is focused on preserving the life and prosperity of “hardworking New Hampshire families” by keeping taxes low and providing services to the neediest. Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, along with the 13 other Republican members who make...
NAMI-NH Mourns 17-Year-Old Gilford Teen Shot By Police
As Mischa Fay’s family prepares for funeral services Monday and Tuesday, NAMI New Hampshire released a statement Thursday mourning the death of the 17-year-old who was shot to death by Gilford police on New Year’s Day. Reports said Fay, whose family owns Fay’s Marina, was in a mental...
The Electricity Nightmare Before Christmas
Power to the People is a column by DONALD M. KREIS, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. ‘Twas the night before Christmas – and our electricity grid was in trouble....
Proxy Voting Rule Fails in NH House
A proposal to authorize proxy voting by members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives absent due to medical condition, illness, or illness in the family was rejected in a vote of 204-171 Wednesday as lawmakers considered rules for the 2023 session. House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said proxy...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0