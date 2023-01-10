ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise trash schedule pushed back for holiday

 4 days ago
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday will push back trash service for city of Surprise sanitation customers Jan. 17 to 20.

There will be a modified collection schedule that will postpone collection by one day. Monday, Jan. 16 collection will be picked up Tuesday, Jan. 17. Tuesday collection will happen Wednesday and so on.

Note not all Surprise residents are city of Surprise sanitation customers, and may not experience a change in pickup service. Check the service provider.

For questions about the schedule, call 623-222-1900.

