Notre Dame's Niele Ivey highlighted in coaches fashion story

You might have noticed that Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey has had a very colorful wardrobe this season. More often than not, her game outfits have jumped out and often have a shade of green. She even has served as an inspiration to Jackson State coach Tomekia Reed. All of that and more is talked about in this story from ESPN-owned-and-operated website Andscape.

Perhaps the most interesting part about the story is that Ivey selects her wardrobe with help from best friend and former Irish teammate Julie Henderson, who now is a model. In fact, Henderson flies to South Bend at least once a month to provide that assistance. That’s how you know a friendship is real.

When asked to comment about her thought process for game outfits, Ivey said this:

“My first thing [is] the color scheme and then it’s kind of like a vibe and energy. So this year, I’m going to try to plan out more games in advance. I don’t mind patterns, but I think I like bold colors and sometimes I like bright colors. I kind of like showing my femininity a little bit more. I will say that that would probably be my beginning stage of understanding and learning fashion. I’m big on if I feel good in the clothes.”

Clearly, Ivey’s need to be fashionable has not affected her coaching as the Irish have a 12-2 record. Here’s to more of her rocking in both areas.

