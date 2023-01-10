Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced the seizure of approximately 14 ounces of meth by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force this week. Interdiction units pulled over 44-year-old Keith Bishop of London on the Hal Rogers Parkway. A positive K9 alert resulted in the seizure of small amount of meth, 2 firearms, and cash. Further investigation later resulted in the seizure of an additional 14 ounces of meth at a home along with an additional amount of cash. Bishop was charged with drug trafficking and was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO