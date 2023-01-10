Read full article on original website
Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County. Police said the crash happened Saturday evening on KY-3439. Detectives said the driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was going north on KY-3439. They said the truck hit a person walking in the roadway.
Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County. When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later...
Responders extract 2 people from vehicles in 5-car Laurel County crash
First responders in Laurel County performed extensive rescue maneuvers after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-75.
Laurel County Woman Wanted For Murder Arrested
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they have arrested fugitive Danielle Kelly on a Murder Indictment Warrant and 3 counts of first degree assault. The arrest comes after an investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Mink after information concerning her whereabouts had developed. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London City Police and Kentucky State Police collaborated in the search.
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force Arrest Man For Meth Trafficking
Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced the seizure of approximately 14 ounces of meth by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force this week. Interdiction units pulled over 44-year-old Keith Bishop of London on the Hal Rogers Parkway. A positive K9 alert resulted in the seizure of small amount of meth, 2 firearms, and cash. Further investigation later resulted in the seizure of an additional 14 ounces of meth at a home along with an additional amount of cash. Bishop was charged with drug trafficking and was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Leslie County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Hostage Situation Call, Investigation Reveals Call To Be Prank
The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office announced that a potential hostage situation in downtown Hyden turned out to be a prank and there is no threat to the public. Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to a business in downtown Hyden this morning at 7:30am of a possible hostage situation and threat that the suspect would shoot any member of law enforcement who attempted to intervene. It was also said that there were bombs placed at specific locations. These rumors were also proven false along with the rumor of an active shooter in the area.
Two Arrested, Two Ran Away Following Chase With Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two individuals on Sunday morning January 8th, 2023 at approximately 11:56 A.M. The arrests occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 5 miles west of London after a gray colored Saturn Aurora attempted to flee from deputies. Deputies attempted the stop on Sinking Creek Road but the vehicle fled for several miles traveling onto White Oak Road and then off onto a nearly impassable forest service road where the vehicle eventually became stuck and disabled. Two persons were arrested at the scene and two persons fled on foot. One subject who fled has been taken into custody and one subject has not been located but has been identified and is being sought by the Sheriff’s office. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
Benefit held for Garrard Co. boy injured in a fire last year
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The community of Winchester is coming together for a little boy injured in a fire last April. Aiden Hensley, who is 10 years old, was pulled from a burning camper in Garrard County, where he and his mom lived. Hensley and his mother had serious burns,...
Hive Five program launches in Perry County
Local police agencies are attempting to increase the safety on the county’s roads. Kentucky State Police and the Perry County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Jan. 5 in Hazard to discuss the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. According to the mission statement provided by KSP, the High...
Mercer County family counting their blessings after storm damage
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. “It might be some damage...
Severe storms cause serious damage in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The severe storms that swept across the region Thursday dealt some serious damage in Madison County. Trees were downed, homes were affected and in one case, a camper was flipped on its side. After surveying the damage Friday morning, the National Weather Service(NWS) in Louisville...
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight
Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
Update: NWS confirms three tornadoes touched down during Thursday morning storms, crews survey fourth site in Madison County
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
