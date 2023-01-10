A Locked Garage & Unlocked Possibilities... Oh & Border Crisis – Top 3 Takeaways – January 13th, 2023. The locked garage. Forget what’s in your wallet. What’s in your garage? Some tools, some bins, a car. Some of Biden’s classified documents. I mean who doesn’t, right? Let’s set aside the reality on the ground for a moment about the extent to which this situation is serious. In the grand scheme of all-time responses and logic is Joe Biden’s excuse about why the second batch of newly discovered and disclosed classified docs were safe with his Corvette in his garage. When asked by Fox’s Peter Ducey (which the president’s handlers will probably never allow to him to answer a question from again) about the breaking news that classified documents had now been discovered with his Corvette in his garage, he gave an all-time great answer. “My Corvette is in a locked garage, okay. It’s not like it’s out on the street”. Well, cool. All good. Nothing to see here. So just know, that in the event you’re ever to trapsing around with classified docs, keep them in a locked garage. And preferably with a Corvette. If you had any doubts left about President Biden’s judgement – let that be a barometer. There’s a good chance your ten-year-old comes up with better alibies. But that wasn’t the end of the related entertainment. Then Biden went to the script he’d been given to read which is always challenging for him and that he never did finish. But he did say from the prepared statement...People know I take classified documents; classified materials seriously. Clearly, you locked the garage! And I have little doubt that whoever roams the halls of The Penn Biden Center does the same when they leave. You really can’t make this stuff up. Now, on a slightly more serious note, let's be mindful about something here. These are classified documents, that have been places that potentially only God knows at this point dating back to when he left as Vice President in 2017. The Penn Biden Center, where the first haul of docs came from didn’t even open until 2018. So, where the heck was all of that stuff along the way? Oh, and the hedging from authorities on what’s been disclosed thus far also suggests there’s more which still hasn’t been recovered. Now, do I think this country is in some kind of unique danger because of all of this? I don’t have any reason to, yet. Just as none of us had any reason to think that was the case with Trump either. But, given what Biden said about Trump. Given what his administration has done to Trump. Given that Donald Trump is currently under a criminal investigation over this stuff which was only at Mar-a-Lago for a matter of months, not 6+ years, it is that big of a deal. We’ve seen our two-tiered justice system on display in so many ways for so many years. Almost never could you find a more equitable example of a similar situation than this one.

2 DAYS AGO