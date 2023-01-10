ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

University of Connecticut

No. 4 Huskies to Host Georgetown Sunday

STORRS, Conn. – The fourth-ranked UConn women's basketball team (14-2, 7-0 BIG EAST) returns to the XL Center to host Georgetown (8-8, 1-6) on Sunday at 4 p.m. The game will air on SNY and the UConn Sports Network (97-9 ESPN). Sunday is Superhero Day – youth superhero capes...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

No. 6 Huskies Face St. John's At XL Center

HARTFORD – Beginning Sunday, the UConn men's basketball team is looking at a busy schedule of four games in an 11-day span, beginning with longtime BIG EAST Conference rival St. John's at the XL Center in Hartford, Sunday at noon (FS1). The congested slate continues with league contests at...
HARTFORD, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn Falls To Northeastern in First Game At Toscano Family Ice Forum

STORRS, Conn. - The UConn Huskies fell to Northeastern Huskies Saturday evening in the opening game at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. Chase Bradley, Roman Kinal and Samu Salminen were the goal scorers for UConn, while Northeastern scored three goals in the third period to come away victorious. UConn got...
BOSTON, MA

