Detroit, MI

Lions' Way-Too-Early 2023 Record Prediction

By John Maakaron
 5 days ago

The Lions have the opportunity to win 11 games in 2023.

It is still early in the Detroit Lions ' offseason, but everyone that glanced at the home and away schedule has started to consider what the 2023 record could be.

The Lions ' 8-2 run to end the 2022 season has catapulted the organization into the national spotlight .

After rebounding in the second half of the season, the expectation will now be for the young roster to continue to grow and earn its way into the postseason in 2023.

"I mean, it’s early. It’s early to get into all of that, but certainly, I do think it can catapult you, if you allow it to," Dan Campbell said, when asked if the team's surge will jumpstart the team next season. "If we just say it, and say the words, and don’t put in the work that we did last year with the growth that has taken place, then we’ll be average.

"But, I believe in the team. I believe in the chemistry, the identity of this team, and the work they put in," Campbell continued. "I really do believe we’re only going to grow and get better, and as that’s happening, we’re going to add more pieces too. But, ultimately, that’s what this was all about, was eventually get into the tournament. Because once you get into the tournament, anything can happen.”

A first glance at the 2023 opponents reveals a road schedule that appears to quite daunting, especially compared to the home portion of the schedule.

Here is how All Lions thinks the results could play out, in our way-too-early look at the team's potential record next season.

Based on the expected wins and losses, it is by no means a stretch to predict the Lions to finish the 2023 season with a record of 11-6.

Wins

Bears (H), Packers (H), Raiders (H), Falcons (H), Panthers (H), Broncos (H), Seahawks (H), Bears (A), Packers (A), Saints (A), Ravens (A)

Losses

Vikings (H), Vikings (A), Chiefs (A), Chargers (A), Buccaneers (A), Cowboys (A)

Comments / 4

 

