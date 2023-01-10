ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia to Hold Parade for 2nd Straight National Title

By Christian Kirby II
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AgOP_0k9jr1nJ00

After winning the 2023 National Championship, the Georgia Bulldogs will be holding a parade to celebrate their historic season

The Georgia Bulldogs became the 1st team in the history of the college football playoff to win back to back National Titles when they obliterated the TCU 65-7 Monday night. The 58 point spread was largest victory by an team in the history of The College Football Playoff. The streets of Athens and Los Angeles were flooded with Bulldog faithful celebrating what many experts are calling the birth of college football's next dynasty.

But the celebrating isn't over just yet, as indicated by the University of Georgia's latest announcement. After another historic season that ended in a National Championship victory, Georgia plan's to hold another parade to celebrate the success of the 2022 football season this Saturday in Athens.

The parade will travel from Pinecrest to Lumpkin and will feature the all coaches and players that were a part of the Bulldogs undefeated season. Last season's parade garnered full capacity crowd as it was the Bulldogs first title in 41 years. It will begin at 12:30 and will be followed by the Dawg-walk at 1pm. A special presentation inside the stadium will begin at 2pm.

