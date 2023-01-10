Read full article on original website
Related
Did You Know that Idaho Has a Glacier?
When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. Well, the gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres. If you want to see the massive...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
A Comet That’s Older Than Jesus Is About To Fly Over Idaho
Okay, hear me out but the fact of the matter is... there really is a comet that's going to fly over the great state of Idaho and it really is older than Jesus Christ. According to a member of the Erskine Theological Seminary, Jesus Christ lived to be about 33 years old which would place Jesus at about 2056 years old today.
7 Facts and 5 Benefits of Your Kid Joining Idaho’s Homeschool Community
If we had a dollar for every time someone mentioned "a lack of socialization" as their chief reason against homeschooling, we'd be the richest folks in Idaho. Time and again, homeschooled kids are labeled weird, unsocialized, awkward, and codependent. And who can forget the heartless classic "homeschooled freak?" Yet despite...
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
How Do These States Have More Licensed Hunters Than Idaho?
There are few things that Idahoans love more than craft beer, hiking, dogs and complaining about the weather. One of them, however, might just be hunting. Here in Idaho, it seems like everyone hunts and it's just something that everyone picks up as a kid. For the many thousand that have moved into the state, you have to wonder if that is a culture shock. In fact, many women often complain here in Idaho that every guy on dating sites and dating apps only has pictures of them holding up dead animals or dead fish.
Idahoans Rejoice! Another LGBTQ Villian Is In Trouble In Idaho
We don't always take ourselves seriously when writing articles. Sometimes they're for fun, to inform, or just provide a quick smile. Today's article, however, is serious. When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.
How To Get Married Without Getting Married in Idaho
Let's start this off by saying... sure, you can get married - or you can get married. I know what you're thinking: "It's the same meaning you idiot." While yes, you're technically right but a lot of people think "getting married" means having a full-on wedding ceremony complete with the church bells, family members, the hours of picture taking throughout the day, etc. You know the drill. But then, there's simply just... getting married. I'm not talking about the courthouse either...
Dream of Idaho Summer with These Islands to Camp On
I am more than ready for warm sunny summer to head on back. I miss paddle boarding and camping the most and am eager to experience some new places in Idaho for my summer adventures. As I started poking around to see what some of the best voted camping spots are I came across Islands that you can camp on in Idaho! Who knew? I can camp and paddleboard for days. Count me in.
25 Baby Names For Him You Might Want To Avoid In Idaho
Is choosing a boy's name easier than choosing a girl's name?. I can't answer that question, but you could always pass down a name. Does that make it easier than having to choose a name for a girl? Only if you're wanting to pass down a family name. Either way naming a child can be difficult.
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
13M Idaho Lake Cabin Has Stunning Views of Monarch Mountains
💬 Real estate heartbreak is finding the Idaho lake cabin of your dreams only to realize it's 13 million dollars more than you can afford. *Sigh*. 💵 But that won't stop us from dreaming or sharing this incredible property with someone who makes enough chedda' to call it home!
Does the State of Idaho Really Hate Babies?
There’s a lot of stress that comes with having a baby, especially financial stress. Though, it definitely isn't limited to just that. And where you live can play a major role in how much stress you have because the costs and level of quality will vary. And having a baby is expensive in Idaho.
The Most Expensive Home in Idaho and Its 6 Surrounding States Are Spectacular
Zillow surfing luxury homes that we can never, ever afford is one of our favorite past times. You know what makes those luxury homes even more spectacular than their floor plan? The stories behind them!. We're writing this story just hours before the draw for a $1.1 BILLION lottery jackpot....
How Dumb Do People Think Idaho Is?
Let us start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
Hey Idaho, Win FREE Milk for a YEAR! ENTER TODAY ONLY
Free is great and food and drinks are expensive so this is a perfect day to enter a great contest that will help get you and your family delicious high quality necessity for free! Today is National Milk Day and you can win big! How would you like free milk for an entire year? Jacksons and Darigold partner on 'legen-dairy giveaway' for National Milk Day. You can only enter today so plan to run by a Jacksons!
Will Idaho Crack Under National Pressure to Ban Plastic Bags?
According to KKTV Channel 11 News, Walmart stores based in Colorado stopped distributing single-use bags on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Beginning Sunday, January 1, 2023, Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout or pickup. Delivery will shift to paper bags. We are working hard to ensure a seamless and convenient shift to reusable bags for our customers and associates. Eliminating single-use bags is part of our commitment to achieve zero waste across our operations and ultimately shift gradually toward a circular economy built on advancing reuse, refill and recycling habits.
Idahoans Want This Fox News Personality Out Of Moscow Immediately
The job of most television personalities is to be provocative and to drive ratings. As most of us know, the more people tune into a program; the more advertising dollars are attracted to the program, which allows the program to continue to broadcast shows. One of television's most provocative stars...
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0