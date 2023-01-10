Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Hunter Shoots Dog, Not Coyote
READING, Pa. – Just days after it warned residents about coyotes roaming their neighborhood, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that in a case of mistaken identity, a hunter shot and killed a pet dog believing it was a coyote.
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
iheart.com
Egg Prices Continue to Increase
(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
WGAL
PA Department of Agriculture warns to keep chicken flocks indoors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There have been no new cases of avian flu in Pennsylvania since an outbreak in Lancaster County in October. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says the threat is still real. Plenty of animals have been featured at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but one well-known farm animal was...
echo-pilot.com
Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)
Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Lackawanna County man tapped to head PSP
DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Dunmore has been picked to head the Pennsylvania State Police. Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro picked Maj. Christopher Paris to be State Police Commissioner. Paris is a resident of Dunmore in Lackawanna County. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999. As he progressed...
2023 seedling sales now open for Pennsylvanians
(WTAJ) — It might be winter but spring will be here before we know it and landowners can already start planning to help wildlife and beyond with tree and shrub seedlings. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun selling seedlings for 2023 to the public. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for […]
Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
'Code Blue' announced for Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Mayor Brown announced that the city will enact the 'Code Blue' designation Saturday and Sunday. The 'Code Blue' emergency shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Parkview Circle in the city. The shelter will be open at 9 p.m. Saturday night and will close at 7...
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
Pennsylvania professor discovers turtle species ‘entirely new to science’
A professor at a university in Pennsylvania has made one shell of a discovery. The professor recently unearthed an extinct species of turtle, “one that is entirely new to science.”. LISTEN: Pennsylvania man finds fossil of previously undiscovered species in churchyard | Today in Pa. Dr. Steven Jansinki, a...
