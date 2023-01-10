Missing 4-year-old girl believed to be with non-custodial father found safe

A missing 4-year-old girl who police said could be in danger has been found safe, authorities say.

Lilliana Nardini, 4, was last seen at a Burger King on Gratiot in Marysville on Monday around 10:30 p.m. Michigan State Police said she was believed to be with her non-custodial father 46-year-old Erik Nardini.

Tuesday night, the Port Huron Police Department said Lilliana has been found safe.

Erik Nardini was arrested around 9 p.m. Tuesday without incident after encountering Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Port Huron's Major Crimes Unit was meeting Ohio authorities to pick up Lilliana and take her back to her mom in Michigan.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately known.

Erik Nardini is being held in Ohio on charges of probable cause for kidnapping. Prosecutors in St. Clair County are expected to issue an extradition warrant Wednesday morning.

Finding the child was a multi-department effort with Ohio State Highway Patrol, the FBI, Marysville police and Port Huron police.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, please call Marysville police at 810-364-6300 or the Port Huron Police Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383.

