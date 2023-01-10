Blog: Storm batters Southern California with heavy rain, flooding

A powerful Pacific storm drenched Southern California with historic rainfall, causing widespread damage in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and further north along the Central Coast. Follow KTLA’s live team coverage.

9:17 p.m. – Highway 126 has been fully reopened after a two-mile portion, between Fillmore city limits and Fairview Canyon, was closed Monday night as a result of a mudslide across all lanes, CHP announced .

Caltrans crews worked to rescue several motorists whose vehicles were stuck in the mud, including a semi-truck . The closure also left dozens of other commuters trapped in their vehicles as they were unable to pass.

Officials closed a portion of Highway 126 after several vehicles, including a semi, became stuck in a mud flow across all lanes on Jan. 9, 2023.(CHP Moorpark)

7:45 p.m. – Officials with the Los Angeles Department of Public Works reports that crews have been actively engaged in “preventative and responsive work” during the recent storms.

Currently, public works says the largest emergency locations are the Iverson Road Sinkhole in Chatsworth and the Fredonia Drive mudslide in Studio City .

Heavy rains over Monday and Tuesday left cars submerged under several feet of water in the 3700 block of Fredonia Drive (KTLA).

7:32 p.m. – Several road closures, according to the City of Oxnard , remain in effect, as officials work to assess the impacts of the storm, including in the following areas:

The area of Ventura Road and Wagon Wheel is expected to remain closed through late Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

At this time there is also no current reopening estimate for the county portions of Victoria Avenue

6:21 p.m. – The shelter-in-place order for the community of Forest Falls has been lifted, officials with the Yucaipa Police Department report . Authorities also said that Highway 38 at Valley of the Falls has been opened.

6:07 p.m. – The evacuation order for the community of La Conchita was lifted, effective Jan. 10, 2023, at 6 p.m.

5:10 p.m. – Officials with Caltrans report that northbound lanes of Highway 101 through Montecito have reopened. The agency also said northbound lanes of Highway 101 at Winchester have reopened, along with one lane in the Gaviota area.

Motorists should expect traffic control over the next several days.

4:27 p.m. – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a cold weather alert for parts of the region. The National Weather Service forecasts low temperatures in the coming days, with wind chill temps expected below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in areas that include:

Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 15

Mount Wilson – Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 15

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program for those in need of shelter. Location and transportation information can be found online at www.lahsa.org or by calling the L.A. County Information line at 211.

4:20 p.m. – The IRS has announced it will extend the tax deadline until May 15 for qualified California storm victims.

3:48 p.m. – As of 2 p.m., all evacuation and shelter in place orders have been cancelled in Santa Barbara County. “Be aware that response crews are continuing clean-up and repair efforts. Stay alert to changing conditions,” officials noted in their announcement.

Authorities also noted several road openings.

The 101 Freeway southbound closure at Milpas Road and Highway 150 opened at 1:40 p.m.

The 101 Freeway southbound at Highway 33 has also been reopened

The northbound 101 Freeway at Highway 33 has is estimated to open at 5 p.m.

Drivers can now travel south on the 1012 Freeway through the Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria areas into Ventura

Evacuation and shelter in place orders, as well road openings, listed on Santa Barbara County Facebook page.

2:50 p.m. – Sky5 view of a tree that toppled onto a home in West Covina.

The storm took down a large tree in West Covina, California. Jan. 23, 2023 (KTLA)

2:38 p.m. – Yucaipa Police have issued a shelter-in-place order due to mud and debris on roadways.

1:55 p.m . – Southern California will only enjoy a brief respite between storms. The extended forecast for Los Angeles includes more rain this weekend.

7-Day forecast for Los Angeles. Jan. 10, 2023.

1:52 p.m. – A composite of Sky5 aerial footage of storm damage in Los Angeles. Includes Studio City, Beverly Crest, Chatsworth.

1:20 p.m. Tuesday – The 2 Freeway between La Cañada Flintridge and Clear Creek Station is closed after multiple landslides, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials tweeted images of rocks on the roadway and a mini waterfall coming down the side of the mountainous highway.

Additionally, the Montrose Search and Rescue Team warned of rockfalls and flooding in local picnic areas.

“It would be best to wait these conditions out before enjoying the wilderness,” officials said in a tweet.

1:05 p.m. – Here’s an aerial view of the massive sinkhole that swallowed two cars in Chatsworth on Monday.



Sky5 was over a massive sinkhole in Chatsworth on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA) Sky5 was over a massive sinkhole in Chatsworth on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

1:00 p.m. The storm has battered Montecito in Santa Barbara County. The Fire Department tweeted images of the damage so far.

12:40 p.m. Tuesday – Here’s an aerial view of the storm damage and mud flows in Studio City.

At least five vehicles were submerged in the Skyhill Drive area.

Officials asses the damage of flooding and mudflows in Studio City on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA) Officials asses the damage of flooding and mudflows in Studio City on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

12:35 p.m. – The side of Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest remains blocked off.

An aerial view of Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

12:30 p.m. – A palm tree fell over power lines in the Laurel Canyon area.

A palm tree fell over power lines in the Laurel Canyon area on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

12:10 p.m. – A large tree toppled on top of a truck in Pasadena. “Two vehicles sustained damage due to a large tree down. No structural damage. No injuries to report,” the Pasadena Fire Department tweeted.

12 p.m. Tuesday – Caltrans crews work to clear mud and debris from side of 5 Freeway in Sun Valley.

Caltrans crews work to clean up the side of the northbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

11:55 a.m. Tuesday – At least one car remained inside a large sinkhole in Chatsworth.

Cars remain in a large sinkhole along Iverson Road in Chatsworth on Jan. 10, 2023. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

11:50 a.m. – Debris flow and flooding affected this home in Sherman Oaks.

A home in Sherman Oaks is affected by a powerful storm slamming Southern California on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

11:45 a.m. – Sky5 flew over over Los Angeles County surveying the storm’s damage:

11:38 a.m. – Studio City residents got a break from the rain, but streets remain flooded.

KTLA’s Lauren Lyster is in shin-deep flood waters in Studio City on Jan. 10, 2023.

11:30 a.m. – Mud has seeped through K-rails set up in the Duarte area. Officials will asses the damage around noon to see if roads can reopen.

Mud seeps through K-rails set up in the Mel Canyon area of Duarte on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

11:24 a.m. – A large tree in Valley Village was toppled by the storm, crushing multiple cars as it fell across a street.

A tree crushed vehicles and halted local traffic in Valley Village on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

10:53 a.m. – A Flood Advisory was in effect until 12:15 p.m. for urban and small street flooding in Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service . The heaviest rain was around the Bobcat Burn area, where nearly an inch of rain was falling per hour.

10:50 a.m. – Knott’s Berry Farm is closed Tuesday because of the rain, officials said . Select California Marketplace locations will remain open until 6 p.m.

10:45 a.m. Here are Caltrans closures in the Central Coast.

9:55 a.m. Tuesday – The National Weather Service is tracking heavier rain activity, one entering Los Angeles County and another over Ventura County.

9:50 a.m. – Caltrans has an update on all closures in L.A. and Ventura counties due to rain. Officials remind motorists to:

WIPERS ON, HEADLIGHTS ON

See flooding? TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

SLOW DOWN for your safety and our workers!

9:37 a.m. – The city of Calabasas is reporting a mudslide on Old Topanga Canyon Road and a boulder in the roadway of Dry Canyon Cold Creek Road, “but that’s it so far.”

9:20 a.m. – State Route 168 in Fresno is closed after a large rockslide made travel impossible, and it was recorded by a California Highway Patrol officer:

9:15 a.m. – Four daily rainfall records were broken in the Central Coast Monday, according to the National Weather Service :

4.22″ at Santa Barbara Airport, broke the 2.83″ record of 2005

3.42″ at the Santa Maria Airport broke 2.03″ record of 1907

2.02″ at Paso Robles Airport broke 1.18″ record in 1995

2.69″ at Sandberg broke the 1.84″ record of 2005

9:10 a.m. – A special weather statement has been issued for Inglewood, Santa Monica and Hawthorne until 9:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service . High winds are expected in that area, and officials advise residents to “seek shelter in a sturdy structure,” officials said.

A similar one had been issued for Simi Valley, Camarillo and Moorpark earlier .

9:05 a.m. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s unknown what precisely could be in floodwaters and that they may contain many things that are harmful:

9 a.m. – All Malibu schools are closed Tuesday, officials said. “Please be safe from this weather,” Malibu Schools Pathway tweeted.

8:55 a.m. – From the National Weather Service Forecast Discussion :

The second impulse of strong Pacific storm system will affect the entire area today. There will be periods of heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and chance of strong thunderstorms. It will be dry Wednesday through Friday. Although there is some uncertainty in time another storm will move across the area at some time over the weekend and Monday.

8:40 a.m. – Some additional rainfall totals over 24 hours:

Malibu: 3.20″

Bel Air: 5.61″

Downtown Los Angeles: 4.73″

Montecito: 9.62″

San Marcos Pass: 13.25″

Santa Barbara: 5.23″

Northridge: 2.83″

La Canada: 5.12″

8:33 a.m. – Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area is closed due to flooding until further notice.

8:30 a.m. – Here is a map showing rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours ( Courtesy NWS ).

8:20 a.m. – Photographers across California have captured the damage caused by powerful storms in the state. See our gallery:

8:15 a.m. – Rain water filled Union Station’s pedestrian tunnel, video showed. Metro officials advise commuters to use the B/D line subway to get from one end of the station to the other.

8 a.m. – KTLA’s Mt. Wilson camera shows rain in that area.

7 a.m. – Residents in a Studio City neighborhood were asked to shelter in place after mud and debris flowed into several yards. One resident KTLA spoke to was stuck in mud trying to get to work.

A driver tries to get through mud in Studio City on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

6:36 a.m. – Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains was closed Tuesday morning after a boulder ended up on the roadway.

6 a.m. – A flood warning is still in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

5 a.m. – Drivers were rescued and vehicles were cleared from Highway 126 after debris flows Monday night, but the roadway remains closed .

4:30 a.m. – The National Weather Service called rainfall totals for this week’s storm “incredible.”

Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County received 16.89 inches of rain as of this morning, while Warm Strings Camp in the mountains of Los Angeles County got 8 inches.

