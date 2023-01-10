Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Agape Life Gardens gives away food in Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Agape Life Gardens gave away free food Saturday to those in need in Chickasaw as part of its Well Grocery Bag Ministry. According to Agape Life Gardens, the heartbeat of their ministry is helping people in addiction and recovery. “This is just one of the tools...
WALA-TV FOX10
8th Annual MLK Day of Service held in Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Community members and churchgoers came together in Chickasaw for the 8th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Volunteers powered up with breakfast before taking to the streets to pick up trash and clear overgrown sidewalks and streets. Organizers said old and young all...
WALA-TV FOX10
McIntosh VFD disaster relief drive underway for storm victims
MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a disaster relief drive for Selma residents affected by Thursday’s devastating tornado. The agency is looking for non-perishable, pre-packaged foods, bottled water and sports drinks. Those who would like to contribute can drop donations off at the following...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavier police presence planned downtown on busy nights and during Mardi Gras
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Visitors to downtown Mobile can expect a heavier law enforcement presence during busier nights of the week and during Mardi Gras. On Friday following LoDa Artwalk, the Mobile Police Department brought out its mobile tower along with portable lights to brighten the entertainment district. As a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
WALA-TV FOX10
City leaders, residents gather as new park opens in the city of Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Foley celebrated the opening of a new park Wednesday afternoon. The new park which features an amphitheater will accommodate about 100 people. It’s a unique park focused solely on music and the city hopes children of all ages will enjoy it. “We’ve...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mardi Gras lovers brave the cold for annual Mardi Gras tree lighting downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras season has finally returned to the Alabama Gulf Coast. Anticipation is already building ahead of the Port City’s biggest celebration of the year. Crowds braved the chilly weather and came downtown to witness the big tree transition from Christmas to Mardi Gras. For...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gallery Night Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gallery Night Pensacola is a 501c3 promoting local arts and culture in Downtown Pensacola. It takes place on the third Friday of each month on Palafox Street to Mardi Gras Street from 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
Affordable housing development for seniors coming to west Mobile
A new affordable housing development is coming to Mobile. On Wednesday, the city announced that it was developing Live Oak Trace, an affordable housing development for senior citizens, located at the intersection of Overlook and Middle Ring roads. The development will contain 56 units plus amenities such as a clubhouse, scheduled activities, a computer center, a fitness room and adaptable units designed for usability and accessibility, according to a news release from the city of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds attend a meeting to discuss potential development plan on Hillcrest Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a tense but cordial meeting Thursday night as over a hundred residents showed up to give their thoughts on a potential new development project. That development would be just south of Hillcrest Road and Nievus. Signage shows where a zoning change has already been requested.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Distributing to relocate operations to former Press-Register building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:. The Mobile Chamber is proud to announce that Gulf Distributing, one of the oldest and most respected beverage distributors in the southeast, plans to relocate its operations from Moffett Road to Downtown Mobile. The company will overhaul the former Press-Register...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested in connection with burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say burglarized a storage facility. Mobile police spotted thirty-four-year-old Sammy Guerrero in the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction. During the investigation, officers determined Guerrero was responsible for a burglary at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Men’s Clinic co-owners discuss treatment options for erectile dysfunction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Erectile dysfunction is a common problem affecting 30% of men. Brad Thornton and Chris McMeans, co-owners of the Gulf Coast Men’s Clinic, visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about how the condition can be treated. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
utv44.com
Award-winning Daphne bakery busier than ever after king cake competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Eastern Shore is now home to one of the best king cakes in the country. Gourmet Goodies in Daphne has a crawfish king cake that was named the third best king cake in the country during the King Cake Extravaganza in New Orleans last week.
WSFA
Alabama DHR looking to add more adult foster care homes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking to open more homes to adult foster care. DHR says 611 adults who are either elderly or disabled are looking for caregivers who will take care of them in a “home-like” setting. “We’re trying to recruit...
WALA-TV FOX10
A cold one to start our Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Our Sunday started with a light freeze in many areas. If you are headed out to an early church service, you’ll need to bundle up. We will warm quicker on Sunday with highs reaching into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.
WALA-TV FOX10
Some folks scrambling to find eggs amidst national egg shortage
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently, you may have noticed fewer eggs on the shelf. If the eggs are there, they likely cost a lot more than usual. You can thank the ‘avian flu’; a sickness that is wiping out millions of chickens on poultry farms, primarily across the Midwest.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tax season help with Azalea City Tax & Accounting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s officially tax season and we’re now just a few months away from this years tax deadline. Representatives from Azalea City Tax & Accounting joined us on Studio10 to talk about what you need to know and how they can help you prepare and file. They say a tax professional can help save you money and streamline the process no matter what you’re income bracket.
Washington Examiner
School counselors vs. parents: Even in Alabama, the Left is winning
MOBILE, Alabama — Even in one of the most conservative counties in one of the most conservative states in the union, the public school system is pushing gender-bending ideology and other “ woke ” mandates. If the rot has taken hold even here in southern Alabama, it surely will be difficult to eradicate.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
Comments / 0