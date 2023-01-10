There are over 1,000 Airbnb rentals in Indiana alone, and one of them was recently named the "Most Unique Airbnb Stay" in the state. There are millions of Airbnbs around the world, so as you can imagine, it takes quite a bit for one to stand out. There are a variety of unique properties you can stay at on Airbnb. Whether it be inside a luxurious treehouse, unique cabins, glamping, or themed homes, the number of awesome properties is staggering. That being said, there was one that stood out above the rest here in Indiana.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO