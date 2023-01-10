$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Laurie; $1 million scratcher sold in Holts Summit

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
KOMU
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers...
KOMU
Columbia Regional Airport hosts first ever charity Cornhole tournament
COLUMBIA-- After months of planning, the Columbia Regional Airport (COU) Jet Center hosted its first ever charity Cornhole tournament. All proceeds help the Rainbow House of Columbia, a children's advocacy and emergency shelter, in and around the Columbia and Boone County area, fund their "Rebuild our Rainbow," expansion campaign. Cole...
KOMU
St. Louis Cardnials' Caravan visits Columbia
COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Caravan event made its way to Columbia and Stoney Creek Hotel Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. In the caravan, the Cardinals were represented by current players Brendan Donovan, Packy Naughton, Connor Thomas, and Michael McGreevy. Donovan is coming off of winning a Gold Glove for his fielding in 2022.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 14
Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery. Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds. At least 18 people died after some areas of California received...
KOMU
Downtown businesses excited for students to return
COLUMBIA - With classes set to resume at the University of Missouri on Tuesday, Jan. 17 downtown Columbia businesses are looking forward to the business that comes with it. Kashem Patwary is the owner of India's House Restaurant on Broadway. Patwary said the restaurant is usually bustling when students are in town. On Saturday afternoon the dining room sat empty.
KOMU
JC School Board candidates, $85 million bond issue approved for April ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School Board of Education certified candidates who will appear on the April ballot at its meeting Thursday night. A $85 million bond issue was also approved, according to a recording of Thursday's meeting. Five people have filed to run for school board:. Scott Hovis.
KOMU
Hickman girls basketball wins Rotating 8 Tournament
Hickman girls basketball secured the Rotating 8 Tournament title with a 65-51 victory in the championship game over Eureka on Friday in St. Louis. The Kewpies entered the second quarter trailing by two, but a strong second quarter gave them a lead that they would not give up for the rest of the game.
KOMU
Blair Oaks beats Versailles 80-64.
The Tigers kept it close in the 1st quarter, but the Falcons outscored them 18-5 in the 2nd. Blair Oaks led the rest of the way.
KOMU
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
KOMU
Boone County representatives react to new Missouri House dress code for women
BOONE COUNTY - State legislators reacted to the Missouri House of Representatives enactment of a new dress code Friday. The new code, House Resolution 11, only addresses female representatives' "attire" while leaving the male representatives' code with no adjustments. The code was offered on Jan. 4, the first day session...
KOMU
Missouri adds trio of transfers; Foster returning for sixth season
COLUMBIA - Former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson committed to Missouri on Saturday morning via his Twitter account. The former Rebel spent three years in Oxford, Mississippi, and was a four-star recruit out of high school. Jackson didn’t play in 2022 after entering the transfer portal just before the...
KOMU
Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway
ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
KOMU
LSU staves off Missouri's second-half rally to stay undefeated
In a game of runs, No. 5 LSU outlasted Missouri women’s basketball and won 77-57 on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. Senior guard Alexis Morris led the visiting Tigers with 24 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. As a team, LSU shot 10 of 15 from 3-point range, with Morris sinking five of those shots.
KOMU
Thompson Center Therapy Clinic grand opening leaves impact on many
COLUMBIA - The brand new clinical space at the Thompson Center Therapy Clinic has officially opened. Visitors were welcome to tour the new facility for the grand opening Thursday, which also featured a ribbon cutting and refreshments. Through its collaborative research, training, and outreach programs, the Thompson Center for Autism...
KOMU
Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery
COLUMBIA − Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds. At least 18 people died after some areas of California received more than 20 inches of rain over the...
KOMU
Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there have been six deaths in the state following the severe weather outbreak that spawned more than two dozen tornadoes across the South. "I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My...
KOMU
Jefferson City Police investigate shooting that left one person dead
JEFFERSON CITY - Officers responded to disturbance calls of shots being fired around 12:01 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Officers located a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident who suffered from a gunshot wound. Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful, Jefferson City police said. The preliminary...
KOMU
COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic scheduled for next weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will be set up at PHHS, 1005 West Worley Street. Appointments are required to attend. The clinic is for children who are...
KOMU
Man pleads guilty to Thanksgiving 2019 double murder
COLE COUNTY - A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people on Thanksgiving in 2019 pleaded guilty Friday, according to Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson. Torry Upchurch, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder during a pre-trial conference Friday. As part of a plea agreement, his original first-degree murder charges were reduced to second-degree and his other charges were dropped.
