FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tspr.org
SCC concert to honor to MLK
Southeastern Community College will host a jazz concert on Monday, January 16, to pay tribute to the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “We’re going to intersperse each piece of music with Martin Luther King’s words,” said Dr. Daniel Pappas, SCC’s Music Program Coordinator and the organizer of the event.
1470 WMBD
Multi-million dollar renovations planned for Pekin High School
PEKIN, Ill. – Numerous projects are being planned for this summer at Pekin High School. Superintendent Danielle Owens recently laid out what work will be done at the school. Owens say the biggest project will be completion of the two-year project to improve the canopy area in the school’s main entrance. Completed work includes removing student lockers, removing asbestos from office areas, and renovating the principal’s office. The work this summer will include a vestibule double door area, an enveloped student commons area with conference rooms and open seating, and better lighting.
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
KWQC
104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
ourquadcities.com
Blaze destroys home early Saturday
A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare announces new vice president and chief nursing officer
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce that Lisa Garcia, BSN, RN, has accepted the position of vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton and OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee. In her new position, Lisa will be accountable for leading...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Lovato to appear on Valentine's Day in murder case
Lovato to appear on Valentine’s Day in murder case. The pretrial conference has been continued again for Dylan Lovato, 23, of Beach Park. He is accused of last year’s fatal shooting in Macomb. The pretrial conference was scheduled for early this month, but has now been rescheduled for...
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Midland Plaza expansion planned -- if city helps out
A major expansion of Midland Plaza in Kewanee is on the drawing board, and company officials are looking for financial help from the city for the project. Les Cohen, president and CEO of Cohen Development Group, the Peoria firm which owns the shopping center, outlined the expansion plans at Monday’s City Council meeting. Cohen said he hopes the project can be completed this year.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigator rules Saturday afternoon fire unintentional
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional. Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling. They...
tspr.org
Mayor: Tweets ‘disturbing’ amid ongoing EEOC investigation
Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman quickly took action after learning of homophobic and transphobic tweets that may have come from a council member while the city is dealing with a federal discrimination complaint. TSPR obtained Schwartzman’s Dec. 21 email to the city council via a Freedom of Information Act request.
1470 WMBD
Student with autism details alleged harassment and bullying by other students
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says it’s investigating an incident in Princeville where an autistic student claims other students took pictures of him in a restroom without his consent, then posted them to social media. While the Princeville School District won’t officially confirm the incident,...
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: UAW prepares Caterpillar workers for potential strike
PEORIA, Ill. – The union representing Caterpillar workers in the Peoria area says they don’t want to have to strike, but they want to be ready to do so anyway. United Auto Workers Local 974 is sending letters this week to union members indicating contract talks will start soon, ahead of the current deal expiring in the Spring.
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
