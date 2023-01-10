Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Des Moines schools resume classes after cyber attack
Iowa’s largest school district resumed classes today after a cybersecurity attack on Monday forced the canceling of school for 33,000 students. Des Moines Public Schools Interim superintendent Matt Smith says the district is in the restoration-and-recovery phase and it’s still not known if students’ or families’ personal data was leaked. “That’s what all of our diagnostics checks will actually let us know,” Smith says, “and so once we get those forensics back, we’ll have a lot more of a confident idea of anything that has or has not happened.”
Radio Iowa
Governor Reynolds touts 2024 Iowa Caucuses in Inaugural Address
Governor Kim Reynolds has taken the oath of office for a second full term as Iowa’s governor. “I am so honored to be here and I want to just start by saying, ‘Thank you,'” Reynolds said at the start of her inaugural address this morning. “‘Thank you, Iowans, for the trust you’ve placed in me and for giving me the indescribable honor of serving as the governor of this great state.”
Radio Iowa
Inauguration Ceremony for Kim Reynolds starts at 9 a.m.
Iowa’s 43rd governor will take the oath of office for another term later this morning. Republican Kim Reynolds — the first woman to serve as Iowa’s governor — has been the state’s chief executive since mid-2017. Terry Branstad chose Reynolds as his running mate in 2010 and she took over the governorship when Branstad resigned. Reynolds won a full, four-year term in 2018 and she was reelected this past November.
Radio Iowa
Board of Ed approves use of socioeconomic status in football classifications
The State Board of Education has approved a change in the bylaws of the organization that oversees boys high school sports to allow them to consider a school’s socioeconomic status for football classification. Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating, says they would reduce a school’s enrollment...
Radio Iowa
Mega Milions players hoping for luck in big Friday the 13th drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again after no one won in Tuesday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says this drawing comes on a day that is superstitious for some. “And obviously, we human beings have all sorts of beliefs about Friday the 13th. So, we’ll have to...
Radio Iowa
Two people killed in accidents with DOT plow trucks
Iowa Department of Transportation trucks were involved in two separate fatal crashes on Thursday afternoon. State troopers say the first incident, about 1 p.m., involved a state DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder of Interstate 80 in Iowa County doing maintenance work. The patrol says a Jeep hit the truck from behind and two other vehicles got tangled up in the crash. The Jeep’s driver was killed and a DOT worker was hurt.
