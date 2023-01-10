Iowa’s largest school district resumed classes today after a cybersecurity attack on Monday forced the canceling of school for 33,000 students. Des Moines Public Schools Interim superintendent Matt Smith says the district is in the restoration-and-recovery phase and it’s still not known if students’ or families’ personal data was leaked. “That’s what all of our diagnostics checks will actually let us know,” Smith says, “and so once we get those forensics back, we’ll have a lot more of a confident idea of anything that has or has not happened.”

