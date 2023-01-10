PACIFIC NORTHWEST — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb is the biggest on-air stair climbing competition around the world. The fundraiser has been held for 32 years now at the Columbia Center mall. With over 2,000 participants, all career, volunteer or retire firefighters, climb up one of the tallest sky scrappers on the West side of the Mississippi River.

