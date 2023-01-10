ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Ostrom workers gather to support union

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Ostrom Mushroom Farm workers gathered on Friday afternoon to share their voice in support of a worker's union. Employees reported having 80-90% of workers votes in favor of a union, but the company has been difficult to deal worth, according to a family member of a worker.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla schools have new electric car charging stations

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Charging stations are just one part of the updates going in at both Walla Walla high school and Pioneer Middle School. Dr. Wade smith superintendent of the Walla Walla school district tells me schools going through remodeling are required to meet LEED silver status or a certain number of points through the Washington sustainable schools project or WSSP.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Firefighters prepare for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society stair climb in March

PACIFIC NORTHWEST — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb is the biggest on-air stair climbing competition around the world. The fundraiser has been held for 32 years now at the Columbia Center mall. With over 2,000 participants, all career, volunteer or retire firefighters, climb up one of the tallest sky scrappers on the West side of the Mississippi River.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Saturday Jan. 14 Weather Forecast

Scattered showers moving through the region that will break up and become lighter/scattered as they continue to move northeast tonight. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy advection fog along rivers. Temperatures shouldn't provide too many areas of slick roads, but we can expect some areas to have reduced visibility.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Busy night for Umatilla fire crews

UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
UMATILLA, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday

KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. Deputy Chief Michael Heffner tells us crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4110 W Kennewick Ave, after someone called in black smoke coming for a room on the second floor. When crews...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car headed for Columbia

Richland Police responding to an accident at Wye Park found a car that had almost driven into the Columbia. The driver was cited for a suspended license.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

RPD responds to car headed for river

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Officers responded to a car accident in Wye Park and found a car that almost drove into the river. The driver reportedly told police he meant to go backwards, but put the car in drive instead of reverse. According to the RPD the driver had a...
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy