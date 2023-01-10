Read full article on original website
Kotaku
Halo Infinite Devs Use Fan's Pokémon Map To Help With Game's Aiming Issues
Halo has a long tradition of community-made maps and game modes that range everywhere from serious to silly. Recently, one map and mode combo that’s more on the playful and fun side of things caught the attention of 343 Industries as an opportunity to fix long-standing shooting issues. Named after a certain Pokémon notorious for digging and jumping out of holes, this community creation is now being used to pinpoint and fix aiming and shot registration woes, as they’ve plagued Halo Infinite since it launched just over a year ago.
Kotaku
Marvel Snap's First Three Explosive Months: The Ben Brode Creator Interview
Marvel Snap is just shy of three months old, and it’s fair to say it’s been a success. While the exact number of users hasn’t been shared, Google Play reports over five million downloads, even before you include iOS numbers. And with such popularity comes great scrutiny. Why are the store prices so astonishingly high? Why does it demote everyone 30 levels every four weeks? Why won’t they just get rid of Leech because it ruins my deck? So rather than wondering, we put these exact questions to Marvel Snap’s project lead and Hearthstone’s former lead designer, Ben Brode.
Kotaku
Atlus Demands Spoiler Warnings In Streams Of Its Decades-Old Persona Games
Atlus is back with some peculiarly limiting stipulations for folks looking to livestream Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, the upcoming HD remasters of two pretty old RPGs slated to launch on January 19. You should be careful lest the developer-publisher comes after your content. Persona 3 Portable (P3P)...
Kotaku
Ubisoft's Never-ending Skull And Bones Delays: The Complete, Decade-Long Saga
Skull And Bones started life as a multiplayer-focused expansion for 2013’s excellent Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Then it expanded into a bigger, MMO-like pirate game of its own. A decade later, and following its 2017 reveal and multiple delays, Ubisoft’s online pirate sim is still missing. And just yesterday, Skull and Bones was delayed again with no new specific release date shared. So how did we get here?
Kotaku
Naughty Dog Exec Kind Of Regrets Announcing Uncharted 4, TLOU2 So Early
If you’ve been wondering why the critically acclaimed Sony studio Naughty Dog has been so mum about its current projects of late, the reason appears to be that it wants to focus more on maintaining a manageable work-life balance for its employees. Co-president Neil Druckmann, in an interview with ComicBook.com, said that announcing games too early in the past contributed to increased strain on the developers.
