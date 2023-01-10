Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
6 NHL Players in Need of a Trade This Year
With the NHL season reaching its halfway point and the March 3 trade deadline inching closer, we have a pretty good idea as to which teams need to make a trade, either to add to their roster for a Stanley Cup run or to add future pieces for a rebuild.
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NHL Mock Draft After the World Junior Championships
The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships provided the hockey world with a first look at some of the world's most promising young prospects. Connor Bedard was the standout star. A 17-year-old center with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), he entered this tournament considered by a number of experts to be the top prospect in the 2023 NHL draft.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Comments / 0