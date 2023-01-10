U.S. Capitol

Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Trump, in newly released deposition, explains what he meant by 'swooned her': 'It's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F'
In an October 2022 deposition, Trump was asked about a post he wrote about E. Jean Carroll. In the post, Trump denied that he had ever "swooned" Carroll, who accuses him of raping her. Trump said he used the term because "it's a nicer word than the word that starts...
U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government will hit its borrowing limit next week, forcing the new, divided Congress into negotiations over the debt limit much sooner than expected, though a potential date for the nation to default isn’t expected until this summer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote to Congress on Friday afternoon, telling leaders the United States will hit the debt ceiling on Jan. 19, after which she’ll use accounting maneuvers, which she called “extraordinary measures,” to keep U.S. finances up and running for a few...
All but two Texas Democrats vote against Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act
(The Center Square) – The U.S. House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act this week by a vote of 220-210. Sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-MO, all Republicans voted for it. Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo, Texas, voted with Republicans. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat representing the Rio Grande Valley, voted “present.” Babies that survived an abortion are considered a legal person and entitled to protections of all...
New bill would ban feds from working with big tech to censor Americans
(The Center Square) – Leading Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives filed new legislation that would ban federal employees from working with big tech companies to censor Americans. The bill comes as ongoing reports show that federal law enforcement and the White House have regularly communicated with social media companies like Facebook and Twitter, pressuring the companies to remove posts and accounts for a range of issues, including questioning the COVID-19 vaccine. ...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
