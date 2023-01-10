Fire in Turtle Lake claims man’s life

A man has died as a result of a fire on Monday in Turtle Lake.

The Barron County 911 Center received a call of a structure fire at 1285 Second St., Turtle Lake, at 5:57 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release. The report came in that a male subject may still be in the residence.

The Turtle Lake Fire Department upon arrival started an immediate attack on the fire and search for the man. They were met with heavy smoke and heat which hindered the search. About one hour into the attack the man was found deceased in the residence as well as a family pet.

The unidentified male is 56 years old and owned the residence. The wife of the victim had escaped the fire and was the caller of the fire, the news release said. She was treated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Turtle Lake Fire Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Certified Fire Investigator. No foul play is suspected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and the name is not being released pending family notification,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in the release.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Turtle Lake Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Turtle Lake Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.