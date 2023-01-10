ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're Better Than That!’ Can Cowboys Wake Up from ‘Nightmare’ in Playoffs?

By Adam Schultz
The Dallas Cowboys were taught a lesson on Sunday by the Washington Commanders. Is it a playoff wake-up call?

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed by the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field . The 26-6 loss put a sour end to what has mainly been a successful regular season. … with owner Jerry Jones terming it “a nightmare.”

But while the result was poor, how it happened might set off alarm bells around The Star, even if the team is getting several players returning from injury.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, who was speaking on 105.3 The Fan , was rather blunt in his assessment of Sunday's performance.

"It's obviously very disappointing," Jones said. “We're certainly not going to have any success against any team if we play like that.

“We're better than that and know we can play better than that. We just have to put that behind us and get ready to play the Buccaneers."

Playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers comes with a set of scars for Dallas. The Buccaneers did a number on them in Week 1 (a 19-3 loss for the Cowboys), and then there is the matter of Tom Brady.

Currently undefeated against the Cowboys in his career (7-0), Monday night's game at Raymond James Stadium will be win or go home .

But Jones isn't worried if the team will be prepared.

​"I just think at the end of the day, Mike [coach McCarthy] will get this team ready," Jones said. "It's a good wake-up call for our team in terms of we got to put all the work in during the week to have success.”

