A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
1850s Conversation Starter Sits on the Walls of Cafe in West Chester
The owners of the Turk’s Head Café on Church Street were happy to discover that the circa-1850s map of West Chester adorning one of the establishment’s walls has proven to be a great conversation starter, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. “We enjoy giving our...
The Creamery in Kennet Square’s New Ice Rink Invokes Memories of Previous Generations
It’s a winter wonderland in Kennett Square. The Creamery is serving more than just ice you can eat. Thanks to the latest project from the Square Roots Collective, a new skating rink is open to the public, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. The rink is made...
How Time and Circumstances Changed Context of 1870 Novel by Kennett Square’s Bayard Taylor
Time and circumstances often change the way we look at things, and this turned especially true for a book penned by Kennett Square author, Bayard Taylor, and the way we see the author’s private life, writes Mark Dixon for Main Line Today.
Interior Designer Buys Chestnut Hill Home: ‘In About Five Seconds, I Knew This House Was for Me’
The Chestnut Hill home of interior designer Hannah Dee. Interior designer Hannah Dee was only halfheartedly scanning real estate listings for a new home when a friend in the business suggested a property he figured would speak to her artistic DNA. He was correct, as Terri Akman reported in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Ice Sculptures Take Over State Street in Media at Ice on State
The Media Business Authority will host the first-ever ICE ON STATE, A Winter Weekend in Media this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15. Artists from the world-famous Ice Sculpture Philly company will create custom ice sculptures, sponsored by local businesses and organizations. The glistening sculptures will be featured throughout the State Street District in downtown Media for the weekend.
philasun.com
New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s
ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
New York Times: Longwood Gardens Alum Has Some Advice for Seed-Sowing Fanatics
Andrew “Drew” Schuyler is an alum of the professional horticulture program at Longwood Garden in Kennett Square, and he’s also a seed fanatic. During his time at Longwood, Schuyler was able to yield thousands of plants in greenhouses, writes Margaret Roach for The New York Times. Schuyler...
susquehannastyle.com
Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan
We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
Donation Honors Dr. Trout, Victim of Springfield Mall Shooting
Dr.Trout, a Springfield doctor who died from the Springfield Mall attacks of 1985 was remembered recently when an anonymous donor gave $15,000 for emergency equipment to Springfield police, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. E. Earl Trout was a beloved physician injured Oct. 30, 1985 when Sylvia Seegrist, who...
WFMZ-TV Online
'We need our normal again': Friends, neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman react to latest development
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Ten days since the disappearance of Jennifer Brown, friends and neighbors are trying to keep the 43-year-old in the front of people's minds. They say they plan to go to different shopping plazas in Limerick Township Saturday and put flyers on people's cars. They tell 69...
Quadruplet Sisters from Bishop Shanahan High School Show Animals Together at Pennsylvania Farm Show
Quadruplet sisters Emma, Hannah, Deborah, and Sarah Uhlman — Bishop Shanahan High School seniors — are competing together at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, writes Elizabeth Worthington for WNEP. The sisters are showing pigs this week, something they have done together many times since their first event when they...
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Katie
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Katie is a 13-year-old, 5-pound Chihuahua owned by Diane Carroll in Annville. “I fostered Katie when she was just 1 year old due to trouble her previous owner got into...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Food & Wine Ranks Phoenixville Distillery’s Beverage as One of 56 Best American Whiskeys Under $100
Bluebird Distilling in Phoenixville was recently featured in Food & Wine magazine for providing one of the best American Whiskeys under the budget of $100, writes Brian Freedman for Food & Wine. Bluebird is a grain-to-glass distillery with locations in Phoenixville and. . Its small-batch spirits are distilled using a...
fox29.com
Officials: Firefighters rescue 1 person from burning Delaware County home
FOLCROFT, Pa. - One person was rescued from a burning residence in Delaware County Saturday night. Crews were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Drive, in Folcroft, Saturday evening, about 7:30. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene. MORE HEADLINES:. As crews fought the...
Young Drummer Boy from West Chester Gave His Life to the Civil War Cause
Charley King, a twelve-year-old boy from West Chester, joined the war effort in 1861 as a drummer, but his love for music ended up costing him his life, writes Mark E. Dixon for Main Line Today. When Civil War broke out in 1861, King was among the many who wanted...
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
