WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating first homicide of the year at Lyell Avenue Burger King
UPDATE: RPD is currently investigating the first homicide of the year at the Lyell Avenue Burger King. The RPD Major Crimes Unit is on the scene. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their guard up. “I have grandchildren, my...
iheart.com
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
SWAT team, state police arrest ‘high risk’ person in Rochester Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A “high risk” individual has been taken into custody following a SWAT team operation Saturday afternoon, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. At around 3:30 p.m. MCSO SWAT team members and New York State Police executed an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue. As the person is the subject of […]
13 WHAM
Rochester woman arrested for allegedly running horse and buggy off road
Town of Locke, N.Y. — Members of the Sheriff's Office arrested a Rochester woman on Thursday after an incident involving a motor vehicle and a horse and buggy in the area of Tollgate Hill Road and Rt. 90 in the Town of Locke. Sheriff Schenck reported that on Thursday...
Henrietta murder suspect’s violent criminal history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. […]
WHEC TV-10
Woman hospitalized after stabbing on Lakeview Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was stabbed on Lakeview Park on Friday just after midnight. They found a woman in her 30s with at least one stab wound to her lower body. She was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to recover. Police are still searching for the suspect and working to determine what led to the stabbing.
Rochester man set to face charges following pursuit with State Police, and crash
NYSP said they attempted to stop a driver — who they say was wanted by the State Police and other surrounding agencies on several warrant charges — on I-490 eastbound near the Churchville exit.
iheart.com
Rochester Police: Kids Trapped in Stolen Car
Rochester police say two young children were trapped in a stolen car. They say someone stole a car left running at a corner store at Lake and Phelps Avenues shortly before 4pm Thursday. The two kids, ages 6 and 3, were left in the back seat. Police were able to...
13 WHAM
Man arrested after shooting inside Greece hotel room
Greece, N.Y. — One man faces charges and another is in guarded condition after a shooting inside a hotel room in Greece early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle for the report of a man shot shortly after 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced for Strangling Wife to Death
The Rochester man accused of strangling his wife to death will serve 22 years in prison. Ahmed Ali pleaded guilty to 1st-degree manslaughter in October. Prosecutors say he choked Arbay Chivala to death in August of 2021 at their Argo Park Home. He then left Chivala's body in the home...
RPD: Woman stabbed on Lake View Park
A woman was stabbed Friday morning on Lake View Park, according to the Rochester Police Department.
13 WHAM
Two dead, one critical after stabbing in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a stabbing in Henrietta. Police responded to a call on Kathy Drive for an assault in progress around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Inside the home, deputies said they found evidence of a "very significant assault" that...
NYSP: Suspect with 12 warrants arrested after cop chase, car crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two are in custody after a crash along Chili Center Coldwater Road Wednesday afternoon, New York State Police (NYSP) said. They were called there shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said that a trooper attempted to pull a driver over who was wanted on multiple warrant charges. Police say the driver, […]
Five people arrested following vehicle pursuit in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento being stolen out of the City of Buffalo while on patrol on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies attempted to […]
13 WHAM
Neighbors react to deadly stabbing inside Henrietta home
Henrietta, N.Y. — A Henrietta neighborhood was quiet Thursday, after a night many neighbors won't soon forget. "My first instinct was 'Oh my God, I bet he killed his parents,'" said Julie, who asked 13WHAM that we not use her last name. Rajab Banahi, 39, is accused of beating...
Two arrested following 2-year-old’s overdose
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a child overdose incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. On April 25, 2022, deputies say they, along with South Lockport Fire Company and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old male. The […]
WHEC TV-10
State police chase on 490 ends in crash
CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. A wild chase on 490 Wednesday ended with a crash and the arrest of a Rochester man. State police say they tried to stop a car driven by 38-year-old Bradley Jerry as he headed east on 490 near the Churchville exit. Police say he wouldn’t pull over, so they deployed stop sticks which flattened one of his tires.
