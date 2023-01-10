ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

RPD: 19-year-old dead after homicide at Rochester Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is in the early stages of investigating a homicide that took place just before 8 p.m. Saturday night at a Burger King on Lyell Avenue. The RPD says officers were called to the Burger King for reports of a person shot. Upon their arrival, they located a […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Records 1st Homicide of 2023

One person is dead, after a shooting at a restaurant on Rochester's west side. Police say someone was gunned down at the Burger King on Lyell Avenue shortly after 7:30pm Saturday. No information has been released yet about the victim or any suspects. It's the first homicide in Rochester in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Henrietta murder suspect’s violent criminal history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. […]
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman hospitalized after stabbing on Lakeview Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was stabbed on Lakeview Park on Friday just after midnight. They found a woman in her 30s with at least one stab wound to her lower body. She was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to recover. Police are still searching for the suspect and working to determine what led to the stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police: Kids Trapped in Stolen Car

Rochester police say two young children were trapped in a stolen car. They say someone stole a car left running at a corner store at Lake and Phelps Avenues shortly before 4pm Thursday. The two kids, ages 6 and 3, were left in the back seat. Police were able to...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Car stolen with children inside in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested after shooting inside Greece hotel room

Greece, N.Y. — One man faces charges and another is in guarded condition after a shooting inside a hotel room in Greece early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle for the report of a man shot shortly after 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police...
GREECE, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced for Strangling Wife to Death

The Rochester man accused of strangling his wife to death will serve 22 years in prison. Ahmed Ali pleaded guilty to 1st-degree manslaughter in October. Prosecutors say he choked Arbay Chivala to death in August of 2021 at their Argo Park Home. He then left Chivala's body in the home...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two dead, one critical after stabbing in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a stabbing in Henrietta. Police responded to a call on Kathy Drive for an assault in progress around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Inside the home, deputies said they found evidence of a "very significant assault" that...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Suspect with 12 warrants arrested after cop chase, car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two are in custody after a crash along Chili Center Coldwater Road Wednesday afternoon, New York State Police (NYSP) said. They were called there shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said that a trooper attempted to pull a driver over who was wanted on multiple warrant charges. Police say the driver, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Five people arrested following vehicle pursuit in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento being stolen out of the City of Buffalo while on patrol on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies attempted to […]
WHEATFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Neighbors react to deadly stabbing inside Henrietta home

Henrietta, N.Y. — A Henrietta neighborhood was quiet Thursday, after a night many neighbors won't soon forget. "My first instinct was 'Oh my God, I bet he killed his parents,'" said Julie, who asked 13WHAM that we not use her last name. Rajab Banahi, 39, is accused of beating...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested following 2-year-old’s overdose

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a child overdose incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. On April 25, 2022, deputies say they, along with South Lockport Fire Company and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old male. The […]
LOCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police chase on 490 ends in crash

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. A wild chase on 490 Wednesday ended with a crash and the arrest of a Rochester man. State police say they tried to stop a car driven by 38-year-old Bradley Jerry as he headed east on 490 near the Churchville exit. Police say he wouldn’t pull over, so they deployed stop sticks which flattened one of his tires.
CHURCHVILLE, NY

