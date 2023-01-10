Read full article on original website
Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A14 5G is already available for purchase
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While we're all eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S23 series in just a few weeks, Samsung isn't waiting around to kick off its phone launches for 2023. As announced at CES last week, the Galaxy A14 5G is the company's latest ultra-affordable smartphone, one that looks to be as impressive and capable as its predecessor. It's hitting store shelves today, providing an impressive option for budget-conscious shoppers as we head into a new year.
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 press renders have arrived for your viewing pleasure
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the lead up to the Samsung Galaxy S23 official launch next month, we've been hearing just a ton about this upcoming flagship lineup, and already have a pretty fair idea of what upgrades to expect and how these these phones are going to look. Earlier leaks already revealed the four color options we'll have to choose from, and now some newly leaked official renders of the Galaxy S23 show just how they'll arrive.
Google Play Store's missing app changelogs should be back 'soon'
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store is a window to a vast world of millions of apps for your favorite Android phone. But you will often find Google introducing more bugs to the Play Store than it fixes — it was missing app update notifications some time ago, and it’s disappearing app changelogs now. But it appears that Google didn’t intend to remove app changelogs from the Play Store for the web, and a fix could be just around the corner.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 changes the default taskbar behavior on tablets and foldables
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google released the second beta for Android 13 QPR2 this week, packing a few subtle UI changes. The update has revised the taskbar usage tutorial, and the UI now defaults to the transient taskbar. Here’s what that means for the average user.
Microsoft's next Surface Duo could ditch the dual-screen setup for something better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo lineup of smartphones have not met with much success. The original Surface Duo was a novel concept, let down by its old hardware and poor software experience. Microsoft made some amends with the Surface Duo 2 in 2021, but the buggy software and the clunky form factor made it hard to justify the phone's $1,500 price tag. Despite the Surface Duo finding limited takers, the Redmond-headquartered company has not given up on the lineup. A new report suggests the company is making some major changes for its next Surface phone.
Stadia has one last game for you and it's coming from Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We're mere days away from Google shutting down Stadia. The company announced it would kill off the cloud gaming platform last year in a move absolutely no one saw coming, but the axe wouldn't fall right away. It's been a tortured path towards January 18th, but believe it or not, games have still been coming out for Stadia. Now, Google has released what will double as the service's very last title as well as a loving goodbye note to all its loyal fans.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is just drowning in leaks, and we've got all the pics
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After months of rumors, Samsung finally announced its next Unpacked event this week, where the company will take to the stage to formally unveil the Galaxy S23 series. Of course, with near-daily leaks, it seems like there's not much left to the imagination. From a refined design to improved specs, it seems like we know nearly everything there is to know about Samsung's next phones. Today, we're getting yet more looks at all three models in their various colors, including a peak at the S23 Ultra's embedded S Pen.
Google prepares Fast Pair to take care of the Pixel Tablet's active stylus
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since being announced in 2017, Fast Pair has seen numerous additions to its Bluetooth bridging functionality. We learned not too long ago that users would soon be able to locate misplaced or lost Fast Pair accessories even when they're offline through the Find My Device service. The next big feature making its way to the service may have to do with styluses if we're to believe new code discovered inside the latest Google Play services update.
Google Meet reactions are here, only a year late
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Meet has seen numerous improvements over the past several months as Google tries to make it a compelling replacement for Duo. The service introduced picture-in-picture support to Chrome last year as a way to let you open an urgent document without missing visual cues during a meeting. It also added a few improvements for crystal clear audio and a less noisy background. However, one useful feature that has been missing from Meet, despite being announced a year ago, is emoji reaction. Well, the wait is over now as Google starts to roll out the feature to Meet.
10 best tips to get the most out of Google Assistant
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Announced in May 2016, Google Assistant has evolved from answering basic questions to booking restaurant reservations, reading articles, giving a helping hand during long customer support calls, and more. Google's answer to Siri is no longer limited to setting the alarm, creating a reminder, or calling your friends. Here are the best tips to get the most out of Google Assistant on the top flagship and budget Android phones.
Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to its best price in months ahead of S23 reveal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S22 is now available for the best price we've seen in quite a while, making this the perfect time to grab one for yourself. At just $650, the S22 is a steal.
How we test and review products at Android Police
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android Police has been the go-to resource for Android news since 2010, and gradually over our lifetime, we’ve begun using our expertise to recommend products and services to you that our team of experts believe will make your life better. We promise you, our readers, that our coverage will always remain independent with honest opinions from our team of experts all around the globe.
Google Arts & Culture’s new app icon is neither artsy nor cultured
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Arts & Culture app isn’t pre-installed on any of the latest and greatest Android phones, but it is a Google app, nonetheless. Whether you like it or not, that means it has to abide by Google’s design philosophy and align with the brand image. Visually, these ties are showing up as a recent change in the app icon, but whoever was in charge left us with a rather confusing result.
WhatsApp is making it easier to block your most annoying acquaintances
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is used by billions of people around the world, making it a lucrative target for spammers. While it offers a few basic tools to manage unsolicited messaging, blocking any spammy contacts is by far the best way to keep your inbox clean. To help it stay that way, WhatsApp is working on adding a couple of new shortcuts to make it extra easy to block annoying people and businesses.
Gboard preps a new look for its shortcut toolbar
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Gboard’s toolbar has been a staple of the keyboard app since its beginning seven years ago, providing quick access to key features such as stickers, GIFs, themes, one-handed mode, clipboard, and more. The Google keyboard is designed to make it easier to distinguish these toolbar shortcuts and actual keyboard letters by applying no borders to them and placing them all in a row above the keys, but this could change soon. Google has been spotted testing a new design for the shortcut toolbar that will make it look like your regular keys.
Here's how to get Google Play Games for PC working on your underpowered machine
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Windows officially supporting Android apps, Google has brought the Play Store to PCs if only for just its games. The Google Play Games on PC beta has been out for a few months, but some eager would-be users have been locked out of using it thanks to the minimum spec requirements. If your PC doesn't meet them, Google is giving you a way to slide through them, but you might have a pretty rough experience with the beta itself.
Weekend poll: What's the maximum amount you would pay for a smartphone?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last week, a tweet from YouTuber Marques Brownlee went viral, suggesting that smartphone makers should focus less on budget devices and more on providing updates to their existing flagships. I'm not going to dive too deep into my disagreements with the tweet — you can hear that on this week's Android Police podcast — but I do think it's curious to suggest people jump for more expensive devices. Devices are more expensive than ever, and prices only seem to be going up.
The Google Pixel 7 series has a video call quality problem
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling are some of the best Android phones on the market right now, but that doesn’t mean they’re perfect. While most problems people run into aren’t widespread, the flagship duo has its fair share of issues, with the most egregious one being spontaneously shattered camera covers. The latest trouble to crop up is also related to the camera, but it’s likely that software is the culprit. Google Pixel 7 owners report that the image quality is comparatively bad during video calls across different apps, including Google Meet.
MKBHD microwaves a cold take and the Android Police podcast is on it
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sorry, Marques. We love ya, but we gotta call you out on this one tweet (and use an old frame from when you were on our last podcast). Also on the Android Police podcast this week: wireless carrier control over your eSIM, the boredom of Samsung, Carl Pei's dreaded half-step into America, and a bit of emo punk rock the Gerard way.
Why is screen mirroring not working on your Samsung TV?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Screen mirroring is an effective way to check your phone's screen on a big display. Most smart TVs, including Samsung TVs, come with a screen mirroring function to view the media library from an iPhone or top Samsung Galaxy phone. Besides viewing pictures and videos, screen mirroring is also helpful during meetings. You can mirror a PowerPoint presentation or Excel sheet from your phone to the Samsung TV. You don't need to deal with a cumbersome wired setup to project your phone's content on a Samsung TV.
