Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Mayor Norton, How Is Rochester, Minnesota Doing?
Friday the 13th, at 7:30 AM, Rochester Minnesota's Mayor Kim Norton will deliver her State of the City Address (see it here). Today, Norton was the guest host of the Y-105FM Early Morning Show, and offered a preview of her address, plus described longtime Rochester radio guy James Rabe perfectly.
Take a Beautiful Candlelit Hike at Minnesota Parks Near Rochester
During the next two months or so no one really gets out as much. I saw from one of our local businesses in Rochester, MN (it may have been Little Thistle) that their lowest amount of traffic is in January and February. It makes sense, but it's important to get out sometimes. Of course, to support businesses but to also get outside in general, it's good for our mental and physical health. So now is the perfect time for the Minnesota DNR to launch their candlelit hikes across the state.
FEAST – Popular Burger Restaurant Opening 2nd Location In Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota is getting a second helping of Wahlburgers, to open in the fall of this year. The franchise will be owned and operated by the same group involved with Rochester's first location. 2nd Wahlburgers Opening In Rochester Minnesota. The first Wahlburgers opened in Rochester in 2020 at the Med...
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
Learn How To Cross-Country Ski Near Rochester on Saturday
When it is gorgeous and hot in Minnesota, we go to one of the lakes. But in the winter when we are all freezing, we throw on some skis and go for a ride. If you've never experienced that type of fun, you are in luck!. Beginner Cross-Country Skiing Class...
Which Rochester Is The Right Rochester For You? [quiz]
If you've lived here for any length of time, you know that Rochester, Minnesota isn't the only city with the name 'Rochester.' But just which 'Rochester' is the right 'Rochester' for you?. Our fair city of Rochester, Minnesota shares its name-- and is, in fact, named after-- the city with...
Costly Construction Theft Near Rochester Under Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating another costly construction trailer burglary and theft reported in the Rochester area. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were called to a Rochester Township job site in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Ln. Southwest Monday morning. The caller reported someone had cut the padlock on the trailer and stole power tools inside of it sometime between 5 p.m. on January 6 and 6:30 a.m. on January 9.
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sent to Prison for Wisconsin Gun Crime
Madison, WI (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney's Office for western Wisconsin says a Rochester man convicted of a weapons violation will spend the next two years in federal prison. 32-year-old Rayshawn Motlety pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in September. He was charged for the...
Rochester Man Will Wait To Enter Plea in Christmas Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with murdering a Rochester woman on Christmas Day was the subject of a hearing today in Olmsted County Court. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush faces two counts of second-degree murder and a first-degree drug possession charge in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. She had been living with Bush in a southeast Rochester residence for about two years before she was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the ditch along a road in rural northwest Rochester the day after Christmas.
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies
Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
Rochester Police Revive Woman from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers revived a woman who was rendered unconscious by a drug overdose Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call in the 2900 block of Jeremiah Ln. in Northwest Rochester around 11:30 p.m. Officers found a 28-year-old woman unconscious on the floor of the residence and administered narcan.
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Waseca Travel Agent Sent to Federal Prison For Fraud
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Waseca man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for defrauding fellow travel agents. 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating commission payments meant for other travel agents. According to federal court documents, Schumacher was the owner of Travel Troops LLC and was accused of keeping commission payments sent to his business by travel suppliers for distribution to the independent travel agents who had actually booked the travel for their customers.
Rochester Man Facing Felony Assault Charge for Road Rage Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during a road rage incident in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County court this week. 23-year-old Dillion Nolan was formally charged with second-degree assault. A judge set his conditional bail at $5,000. The...
Stewartville Man Admits to Manslaughter Charge For Fatal Overdose
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man today accepted a plea agreement with Goodhue County prosecutors and entered a guilty plea to a second-degree manslaughter charge stemming from a fatal drug overdose in the Twin Cities. In exchange for the guilty plea from 26-year-old Brandon Mann, prosecutors agreed...
