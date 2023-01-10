ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Mayor Norton, How Is Rochester, Minnesota Doing?

Friday the 13th, at 7:30 AM, Rochester Minnesota's Mayor Kim Norton will deliver her State of the City Address (see it here). Today, Norton was the guest host of the Y-105FM Early Morning Show, and offered a preview of her address, plus described longtime Rochester radio guy James Rabe perfectly.
ROCHESTER, MN
Take a Beautiful Candlelit Hike at Minnesota Parks Near Rochester

During the next two months or so no one really gets out as much. I saw from one of our local businesses in Rochester, MN (it may have been Little Thistle) that their lowest amount of traffic is in January and February. It makes sense, but it's important to get out sometimes. Of course, to support businesses but to also get outside in general, it's good for our mental and physical health. So now is the perfect time for the Minnesota DNR to launch their candlelit hikes across the state.
ROCHESTER, MN
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
MINNESOTA STATE
Costly Construction Theft Near Rochester Under Investigation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating another costly construction trailer burglary and theft reported in the Rochester area. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were called to a Rochester Township job site in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Ln. Southwest Monday morning. The caller reported someone had cut the padlock on the trailer and stole power tools inside of it sometime between 5 p.m. on January 6 and 6:30 a.m. on January 9.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Will Wait To Enter Plea in Christmas Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with murdering a Rochester woman on Christmas Day was the subject of a hearing today in Olmsted County Court. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush faces two counts of second-degree murder and a first-degree drug possession charge in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. She had been living with Bush in a southeast Rochester residence for about two years before she was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the ditch along a road in rural northwest Rochester the day after Christmas.
ROCHESTER, MN
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies

Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Rochester Police Revive Woman from Drug Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers revived a woman who was rendered unconscious by a drug overdose Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call in the 2900 block of Jeremiah Ln. in Northwest Rochester around 11:30 p.m. Officers found a 28-year-old woman unconscious on the floor of the residence and administered narcan.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
ROCHESTER, MN
Waseca Travel Agent Sent to Federal Prison For Fraud

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Waseca man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for defrauding fellow travel agents. 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating commission payments meant for other travel agents. According to federal court documents, Schumacher was the owner of Travel Troops LLC and was accused of keeping commission payments sent to his business by travel suppliers for distribution to the independent travel agents who had actually booked the travel for their customers.
WASECA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

