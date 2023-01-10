Read full article on original website
How to get Mornveil Tree Bark in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3, dozens of new materials, components, and gathering nodes were added. One of the new added crafting materials was Mornveil Tree Bark, an incredibly hard to acquire material. Here’s how to get Mornveil Tree Bark in FFXIV,. Where to find Mornveil Tree Bark in...
How to unlock the Wind-up Godbert minion in Final Fantasy XIV
In the recent Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 update, keen eyed data miners spotted a Wind-up Godbert minion in the data files. However, the minion was not immediately unlockable upon release of the patch. Here’s how to unlock the Wind-up Godbert minion in Final Fantasy XIV. Unlocking Wind-up Godbert...
How to unlock the Tales of Newfound Adventure quest series in FFXIV Patch 6.3
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3, a host of side quests were added in addition to new Main Story Quests and other content. One of these was the continuation of the Tales of Newfound Adventure quest series in Radz-at-Han, that saw you seek out a group of strange voidsent creatures. Here’s how to unlock the Tales of Newfound Adventure quest series in FFXIV Patch 6.3.
BitLife – How to complete The Hell’s Kitchen Challenge
Completing the BitLife The Hell's Kitchen Challenge is easy once you know how to achieve each objective. Start by creating any character of your choice, and then follow the steps below. All Objectives in The Hell's Kitchen Challenge in Bitlife. To complete The Hell's Kitchen Challenge in BitLife, players will...
How to get Traveling Set outfits in One Piece Odyssey
Preordering the game often comes with sweet rewards for loyal fans who invested in it before it got out. One of those preorder rewards was the One Piece Odyssey Traveling Outfit Set which has exciting costumes for your favorite characters. You probably want to know how to get Traveling Set outfits in One Piece Odyssey, as this can make the gameplay even more appealing.
5 letter words that end with AM
Wordle is one of the most played word puzzle games in the world. Each day you may require a Wordle tip if the riddle is tricky at times. We've created a Wordle guide to make your letter exploration more enjoyable. Here is a list of words that you can use to decipher today's puzzling word.
Fortnite Item Shop V-Bucks Quiz
The item shop in Fortnite started in 2017. It has added an abundance of skins, gliders, back blings, wraps, emotes, and harvesting tools. The Item shop allows you to purchase cosmetics you like and personalize your experience!. This quiz aims to find out how well you are paying attention to...
How to get Human V4 in Blox Fruits – Roblox
Getting to V4 in any race is a quick way to start steamrolling enemies in Blox Fruits. Surprisingly, Human is one of the best races to get to V4 as well. Despite being one of the earlier classes players typically get, V4 simply takes it to a new level. Getting it will take a bit of time, though.
How to get the Wide Lens in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
The Wide Lens is a Hold Item that will increase the accuracy of moves in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Like a majority of Pokémon's Held Items, the Wide Lens can be located at Delibird Presents. Every shop has different stock and the Wide Lens can be found in Levincia's shop. While the item raises accuracy, it won't guarantee that every move lands. This is where to find the Wide Lens and how to use it in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.
Tears of Themis Villa Rooms guide – Blizzardous Threads of Red event
The Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red event runs from January 12, 2023, to February 2, 2023, and is open to all attorneys who have completed the X-Note Main Story 2-28. After completing the event tutorial, you'll be able to enter the Villa Rooms, where you can complete various NPC side stories that tie into the main event story.
How to Auto Battle in One Piece Odyssey
One Piece Odyssey, being a turn-based RPG, includes a genre staple: the auto battle system. It can help prevent you from getting worn out by the grind and menus, but you may want to learn a bit more about it before it gets you into trouble, too. Here's how to use the Auto Battle system in One Piece Odyssey.
Pokémon GO Lunar New Year – Shiny Darumaka, Mega Lopunny, & Regice Raids
Niantic gave details on the upcoming Lunar New Year event in Pokémon GO. This is an annual event that brings players the chance to catch shiny Pokémon, complete Timed Research Tasks, and battle powerful Raid Pokémon. This event will run from Thursday, January 19, 2023, until Monday, January 23, 2023. The event will start at 10am local time on the first day and end at 8pm local time on the final day.
How to remove the right side of F3 in Minecraft
F3 (debugging information) in Minecraft is quite a useful tool for you to find out a number of things, such as your coordinates, which biome you are in, and other useful information about blocks and chunks. However, the text on the F3 menu can be a bit overwhelming, especially when you're trying to do something and your screen is cluttered with text on both sides. They could even cover important things happening in the game.
Best Schwarzwälder Toppings build in Cookie Run Kingdom
Schwarzwälder is Cookie Run: Kingdom's first playable non-Cookie character. He's an Epic Charge Choco Warehound Brute that prioritizes the Front position in the team. His versatile kit supercharges himself and allies—and if you were lucky enough to get Schwarzwälder, then he's definitely a must-build. Here's everything you need to know about him.
Genshin Impact The Six Faces of Wisdom web event guide
The Six Faces of Wisdom is a Genshin Impact web event that runs from January 13, 2023, to January 18, 2023, and celebrates Alhaitham's release. Take part to get a quick supply of Primogems and other rewards—it only takes five minutes to complete. Start by heading to the official...
Ninja Must Die January Update adds Protagonist Pepper and her Festive Outfit
This article is sponsored by Ninja Must Die. Download it for free here. Ninja Must Die is a uniquely developed combat runner game that combines fast-paced, side-scrolling running with cool ninja action in a beautifully painted ink-style world. It features different Ninjas with special abilities that you can pick to fight enemies and save the world from Samurai and Oni in the dark.
The new League pass is less F2P-friendly than ever before
The Winterblessed pass in League of Legends marked a triumph for free-to-play gamers. For the first time, the free track of the League pass offered a Grab Bag, which includes three to four skin shards. Along with the Grab Bag, the free track contained a Winterblessed Orb, 10 Mythic Essence, 625 Orange Essence, and other coveted rewards. Whether frugal or a big spender, the Winterblessed pass had something for you—If only we could say the same about the Lunar Revel pass.
