ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at PA Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s

Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: 13 years later, murder of Southwest Philly woman remains unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thirteen years ago, Tara Brooks was shot and killed in her home in Philadelphia. No one has been arrested in the case, and the mystery continues to haunt her family."She said, 'I'll see y'all tomorrow,'" Khalif Ali, Brooks' brother, said. And that was it.That was the last time Khalif Ali saw his sister."My sister was murdered in 2009, Nov. 17," Ali said. Just before Thanksgiving in 2009, a woman known for her laid-back, funny ways was shot dead inside her Southwest Philadelphia home."I've been putting her picture on my phone since that day," Ali said while showing the lock...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

10-year-old missing from central Pa. has been found

A 10-year-old girl who ran away from home has been found, York police said Friday. Jah’nae Cook-Jamison had last been seen Thursday evening on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in the city of York, police said.
YORK, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy