Donation Honors Dr. Trout, Victim of Springfield Mall Shooting
Dr.Trout, a Springfield doctor who died from the Springfield Mall attacks of 1985 was remembered recently when an anonymous donor gave $15,000 for emergency equipment to Springfield police, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. E. Earl Trout was a beloved physician injured Oct. 30, 1985 when Sylvia Seegrist, who...
Did the Earliest-Born Person Ever Photographed Cross the Delaware with Washington? Here’s What We Know
Various historians have debated if the veteran did, in fact, make the journey from Bucks County into New Jersey. Known for being the earliest-born person ever photographed, one man from Maine may also have had an important Bucks County connection. Colin Schultz wrote about the famous American for Smithsonian Magazine.
WFMZ-TV Online
'We need our normal again': Friends, neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman react to latest development
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Ten days since the disappearance of Jennifer Brown, friends and neighbors are trying to keep the 43-year-old in the front of people's minds. They say they plan to go to different shopping plazas in Limerick Township Saturday and put flyers on people's cars. They tell 69...
Man enters Turkey Hill telling clerk he has been stabbed
One Lancaster gas station clerk’s early morning shift was interrupted when a man ran into the store and told him he had been stabbed. The man ran into the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday explaining he had been stabbed, according to WGAL. The victim suffered...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at PA Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s
Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
1850s Conversation Starter Sits on the Walls of Cafe in West Chester
The owners of the Turk’s Head Café on Church Street were happy to discover that the circa-1850s map of West Chester adorning one of the establishment’s walls has proven to be a great conversation starter, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. “We enjoy giving our...
How Time and Circumstances Changed Context of 1870 Novel by Kennett Square’s Bayard Taylor
Time and circumstances often change the way we look at things, and this turned especially true for a book penned by Kennett Square author, Bayard Taylor, and the way we see the author’s private life, writes Mark Dixon for Main Line Today.
fox29.com
Officials: Firefighters rescue 1 person from burning Delaware County home
FOLCROFT, Pa. - One person was rescued from a burning residence in Delaware County Saturday night. Crews were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Drive, in Folcroft, Saturday evening, about 7:30. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene. MORE HEADLINES:. As crews fought the...
CBS3 Mysteries: 13 years later, murder of Southwest Philly woman remains unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thirteen years ago, Tara Brooks was shot and killed in her home in Philadelphia. No one has been arrested in the case, and the mystery continues to haunt her family."She said, 'I'll see y'all tomorrow,'" Khalif Ali, Brooks' brother, said. And that was it.That was the last time Khalif Ali saw his sister."My sister was murdered in 2009, Nov. 17," Ali said. Just before Thanksgiving in 2009, a woman known for her laid-back, funny ways was shot dead inside her Southwest Philadelphia home."I've been putting her picture on my phone since that day," Ali said while showing the lock...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police closed off area of Robeson Township due to domestic disturbance; coroner responded to scene
ROBESON, Pa. - Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. According to police, a male and female were having a domestic disturbance. The involved male had locked himself in a vehicle, armed with a...
Small-Town Life, Big-City Conveniences: West Chester’s Journey to Becoming One of America’s Best Places to Live
West Chester rates as one of the 100 Best Places to Live in America, with a number of factors making the borough a destination for students, families, and tourists, writes Rebecca Treon for Livability. West Chester is home to West Chester University, the crown jewel of the Pennsylvania State System...
WGAL
Flags at Lancaster County buildings at half-staff in honor of late judge
LANCASTER, Pa. — Flags at Lancaster County buildings are at a half-staff Thursday in honor of the late Lancaster County Judge Shawn Long. The 55-year-old died Saturday of complications related to a bone marrow transplant. His funeral was held Thursday morning.
PennLive.com
10-year-old missing from central Pa. has been found
A 10-year-old girl who ran away from home has been found, York police said Friday. Jah’nae Cook-Jamison had last been seen Thursday evening on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in the city of York, police said.
Museum IDs 20 skulls from Black Philadelphians collected by white supremacist doctor
Jan. 10—The count of Black Philadelphians whose skulls were amassed by the white supremacist doctor Samuel George Morton and held at the Penn Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology has grown. Morton, who graduated from Penn with a medical degree in 1820 and later became a professor at the school,...
Philadelphia man facing charges after father found dead in freezer
A Philadelphia man is facing charges in connection with the death of his father whose body was found inside a freezer in South Philadelphia.
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
Widener Zoom Talk on MLK Day Looks at King’s Time at Crozer Seminary
The Widener University Center for Civic and Global Engagement is hosting “A Conversation with Patrick Parr” on Zoom for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. Parr is the author of ‘The Seminarian: Martin Luther King Jr. Comes of Age’, released...
Montgomery County Has Almost Twice the Number of These Professionals Than Elsewhere in the Region
The Economics Daily, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publication, analyzed the distribution of fitness instructors nationwide. The data indicate the prevalence of these professionals in Montgomery County. The study reflects the state of the fitness industry in June 2022, arriving at a national analysis. Data were sorted by “location...
Quadruplet Sisters from Bishop Shanahan High School Show Animals Together at Pennsylvania Farm Show
Quadruplet sisters Emma, Hannah, Deborah, and Sarah Uhlman — Bishop Shanahan High School seniors — are competing together at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, writes Elizabeth Worthington for WNEP. The sisters are showing pigs this week, something they have done together many times since their first event when they...
