Trader Joe's Fans Are Balking At Texture Of Its Updated Mac And Cheese
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As we all know, Trader Joe's has many food items with cult followings, one of which is its mac and cheese. In fact, people love the stuff so much, we've even published a Trader Joe's mac and cheese copycat recipe.
Walmart Accidentally Delivered 30 Pounds Of Cheese To A Customer
Grocery shopping can feel like a chore worth abandoning. Seriously, who on earth enjoys battling the masses to gather their weekly haul, only to stand in line for what feels like an eternity? Especially, when the reward for all that effort is a synapse-jolting bill. Thanks to this miraculous age of modern technology and stiff competition among food retailers, you can now opt to forgo this onerous task and let a store employee do your shopping on your behalf.
How Long Do Costco Apple Pies Last?
Apple pie truly is an American legend, featuring among the most popular U.S. dishes, according to survey data from YouGovAmerica. An impressive 78% of people proudly declare their affection for the sugary treat, putting it above culinary stalwarts such as hot dogs, Southern fried chicken, and even barbecue ribs. It appears to be the only snack featuring fruit to make the cut, too.
McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country
For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
Pepsi Just Launched Starry To Replace Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist is pretty young to be retiring. But the 24-year-old soda has been permanently removed from shelves by parent brand PepsiCo, per Today. Apparently, since its launch in 1999, Sierra Mist has failed to gain sufficient headway against lemon-lime soda giant Sprite. That's not surprising considering Sprite carries more than 8% of the retail soda market. The real difference between 7Up and Sprite is sales — Sprite carried $6 billion in sales in 2021 alone. All three lemon-lime flavored sodas ranked among the top 10 most popular sodas in the U.S. in 2021, according to Newsweek, but 7Up and Sierra Mist fell behind in sales. 7Up cleared less than a billion and Sierra Mist, which came in as the 8th most popular soda nationwide, only cleared $1 billion in sales. While those numbers don't sound too bad, apparently the brand's share of the market was only one-tenth of 1% and had been on the decline over the past five years, per CNN.
Playboy Set To Explode Onto The Canned Drink Scene After $13 Million Investment
Playboy is continuing its march into the alcohol world with a new release. Last year, Playboy Sprits' brand Rare Hare launched Rare Hare Anejo Conejo tequila, alongside Código 1530, a tequila aged for 18 months in French White Oak Cabernet barrels and an additional six months in French cognac containers (per the Rare Hare website). "The cognac finish adds balance and depth with hints of cumin and dried plum to the Añejo profile," Ron Snyder, CEO of Código 1530, said in a press release. Only 1,953 bottles of the 88-proof tequila were produced, a nod to Playboy's original founding year. Before that, Rare Hare released 1953, a bourbon bearing the aforementioned numbers and held in cognac casks in Champagne, France before bottling.
TikTok's Copycat Starbucks Vanilla Sweet Cream Is Only 3 Ingredients
Frappuccinos are perhaps one of the most popular beverages that's ordered from Starbucks. The famous coffee chain first added frappuccinos to its menu in 1995 and sold way more than they were expecting, with about 200,000, per Starbucks. However, it's only natural for Starbucks to evolve with its customers as their tastes change, which is why the chain added cold brew coffee to its menu in 2015 and vanilla sweet cream in 2016, according to Bustle.
How Long Does Frozen Chicken Really Last In The Freezer?
Nothing is better than the versatility of chicken. And though it can be a tricky protein to know everything about and sometimes scary to cook, it's good to know what is going on with the fan-favorite meat. Finding a whole chicken that you can take apart and freeze for however long you want can be a great way to save money and keep stress at bay. However, if you eat undercooked chicken there may be high risks of bacterial contamination like salmonella per the CDC.
Aldi's Toasted Sesame Oil Is Once Again Being Cherished By Customers
Whether for frying, sautéing, or marinating, choosing the right type of oil can make a big difference in the flavor and texture of your food. While olive oil is among the most popular oils in cooking, there are other great options depending on your needs and preferences. Take sesame oil, for instance. Made from raw sesame seeds, it has a nuttier flavor than other oils and is particularly common in Asian cuisine like stir fries and fried rice. It also has health benefits. Sesame oil is high in antioxidants and heart-healthy unsaturated fats and can reduce inflammation and stabilize blood sugar (via Healthline).
You Can Still Order A McDonald's Pizza In One State
We know McDonald's for a myriad of classic fast food items, from hamburgers and Chicken McNuggets to fries and milkshakes. However, this golden-arched chain has also tried its hand at other foods over the years, like the McRib sandwich and the New England-only McLobster Roll. In fact, McDonald's even gave pizza a try back in the 80s, in an attempt to compete with the likes of chains like Pizza Hut, according to Business Insider.
Infusing Your Own Vodka At Home Is Easier Than It Sounds
If you're throwing a house party, you're going to need a lot of alcohol. Thankfully, the prep work isn't too extensive, so long as you know the best methods for maximizing your portion sizes. Per Mix that Drink, a beverage dispenser with a spout allows any cocktail to become a big batch. Though ice should be added at the last minute, the cocktails can be premixed up to a week before the get-together without losing flavor. There are many options when creating these beverages — you can easily mix your liquor of choice with soft drinks, fruit juice, and premixed selections from the liquor store.
Can You Add Unlimited Veggies To A Subway Salad?
Although the world knows Subway best for its sandwiches, that's not the only thing the chain has on its menu. In fact, some of the most-coveted items on the Subway menu are the sandwich artists' pizzas and salads. While the pizzas are sadly only available at select locations — and even then, not all the time — you can order a salad at most Subway locations.
Pepsi Is Dropping A New Zero Sugar Formula Just In Time For NFL Playoffs
As people become more conscious of their sugar intake, diet and zero-sugar soft drinks have become a staple in the soda world. While there may be some questions regarding the healthiness of sugar substitutes, some research says that people who consume sugar-free beverages crave less food than those who consume sugar through soda regularly (via NPR). "We found if you're drinking soft drinks without calories it behaves exactly like drinking water," Aarhus University Hospital's Bjorn Richelsen explained, stating that diet soft drinks have a "neutral" impact on appetite.
Alton Brown's Egg Carton Hack Will Change The Way You Make Meatballs
This is not your Nonna's meatball. Celebrity Chef Alton Brown's version may resemble your grandmother's meatballs – a classic blend of ground beef, pork, and lamb with an egg thrown in – until you get to the cooking part. Brown, who hosted "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" on...
Can You Order The Lunch Taco Bell Menu During Breakfast?
Taco Bell is always there when the late-night cravings hit. Most of the chain's locations are open late, at least until midnight, with some staying open until the wee morning hours. When it comes to late-night munchies, the chain serves up a hearty menu that has something for every one of the 12 kinds of people who eat at Taco Bell. For those who have a hefty appetite, but don't want to spend a lot of money, Taco Bell offers its $5 cravings box. Customers can build their own meals by choosing a specialty and classic item, side, and drink for only $5.
The Internet Thinks McDonald's UK Is Teasing A New Logo
McDonald's has been using some form of the golden arches logo for more than 60 years (per Independent). The original golden arches were based on the architecture of an Arizona McDonald's designed by architect Stanley Metson. The original structure lacked the giant yellow arches that would become so famous but had a sharply slanting roof and red and white tiles. When Metson showed the plan to the McDonald brothers, they wanted to add something a little showier. So they went to a signmaker and giant yellow arches were made and set on top of the building. And the rest is history.
What Is An 'Oyster Blade' Cut Of Steak?
Whether you're celebrating an anniversary, showing off for dinner guests, or looking for a hearty meal to fill up on after a long day, a steak cooked to perfection is a sure way to satisfy anyone's carnivorous cravings. When enjoyed in moderation, Healthline claims that beef offers a fair share of health benefits thanks to its makeup of "high-quality" protein, vitamins, and minerals, which can help boost athletic performance and reduce the risk of developing anemia.
Why You Should Season Your Cutting Board Instead Of Steak
If you or your guests enjoy a juicy steak, it's hard to go wrong with seasoned seared steak. But, to draw the full flavor of a quality cut, you need to carefully balance cooking time, seasoning, and rest. When cooking steak, chefs are taught to listen for the sizzle. When...
TGI Fridays Vs. Ruby Tuesday: Which Is Better?
There certainly is no shortage of chain restaurants in America. When your appetite starts kicking into high gear and that palate is in need of something tasty, you usually have plenty of options to choose from. Depending on where you live, two massively popular chains that might compete for your attention are TGI Fridays and Ruby Tuesday.
These Rare Japanese Grapes Could Cost You Thousands
For many of us, our knowledge of grape varieties only goes so far as red, green, seedless, and those cotton candy grapes that make some people lose their minds. However, there are far more varieties of grapes on the market, and some are sure to give you sticker shock. According...
