China Dec coal imports slip as COVID spike dampens industrial activity
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s coal imports slipped in December from a month earlier as industrial activity slowed following a surge in COVID-19 cases after Beijing’s sudden removal of stringent pandemic controls. The world’s top coal consumer brought in 30.91 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month,...
U.S December deficit quadruples as outlays grow, revenues fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government’s budget deficit for December quadrupled from a year earlier to $85 billion as receipts shrank slightly and outlays grew to a new December record, led by higher interest costs on the federal debt, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. The Treasury said...
Oil heads for solid weekly gain on China demand hopes
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track for gains of more than 6% for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. Brent...
Indonesia palm oil export curbs, biodiesel plans to hit world vegoil supplies
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) – A move by top palm oil exporter Indonesia to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption is set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Edible oil buyers, including price-sensitive consumers in South Asia and Africa,...
Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts to rein in costs – FT
(Reuters) – Vodafone Group Plc is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, in a bid to rein in costs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions. Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request...
Instant View: U.S. consumer prices fall in December
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December amid declining prices for gasoline and other goods, suggesting that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend. The consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after gaining 0.1%...
Singapore’s Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%
(Reuters) – Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said on Friday it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%. The announcement comes after Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it would cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Rhea...
IMF’s Georgieva says Japan not facing increased inflationary pressures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Bank of Japan was conducting an appropriate review of its monetary policy stance, but should keep policy accommodative because the country faces low inflationary pressures. Georgieva told reporters that an adjustment to the central bank’s...
U.S. securities regulator lists April for climate rule action
(Reuters) – The top U.S. securities regulator has cited April as the release date for a long-anticipated rule on companies’ climate-related disclosures, according to a recent federal notice. In a draft proposal last March the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would require public companies to spell...
India’s Wipro warns IT services rev could drop on slow client spending
BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Wipro Ltd warned on Friday that revenue in its key IT services business could decline in the current quarter as clients delayed making spending decisions, a worry that the company’s peers have flagged as well. The Indian IT services industry, which enjoyed a pandemic-led boom,...
U.S. securities regulator charges Genesis, Gemini with unregistered offerings
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC with illegally selling securities to hundreds of thousands of investors through their crypto lending program. Genesis, a part of Digital Currency Group, entered...
China open to foreign firms’ opinions, commerce ministry says
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China is willing to listen to the opinions of foreign companies including U.S. firms, a ministry statement said on Friday. In a video telephone call with U.S.-China Business Council president Craig Allen, Wang discussed bilateral trade and China’s opening...
