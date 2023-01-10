ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

luxury-houses.net

Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA

The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Ramen restaurant from Sushi Yoshi owner to open in Vienna this month

Perhaps the second time will be the charm for ramen shops trying to gain a foothold in the Town of Vienna at 234 Maple Avenue East. Newcomer Akai Tori Ramen and Yakitori is on track to open in the 3,000-square-foot building on Jan. 28, replacing the short-lived Shin Se Kai Ramen, as first reported by Eater DC. A spokesperson emphasized to FFXnow that the date is a soft opening.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023

The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
WASHINGTON, DC
sancerresatsunset.com

Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?

Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
storereporter.com

Macy’s closing sale, new Potomac pet shop and a sushi sneak peek

Bargain-hunters have been descending on Macy’s at Lakeforest Mall after last week’s announcement that it’s getting ready to close. Macy’s had been the last department store still in business at Lakeforest, which is slated for redevelopment as early as next year. So are the deals at this location worth the trip to Gaithersburg? Probably not yet. Much of the inventory is currently marked 20 to 30 percent off, but employees tell us you can pretty much get those same discounts online. The dramatic drops — likely 75 to 80 percent off — will happen in the store’s final weeks, around the end of March.
POTOMAC, MD
theburn.com

Sneak peek inside the new Leesburg Pupatella opening next week

Big news for fans of Neapolitan-style pizzas — one of the DC area’s most popular pizza brands is ready to launch its first location in Loudoun County. Yep, Pupatella is opening next week. The Burn got a sneak peek inside the new restaurant at 350 Market Street, as...
LEESBURG, VA
rockvillenights.com

2nd assault in 2 days at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to the second assault in as many days at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. A 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:30 PM on Friday. This was the 14th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, and the second of 2023.
BETHESDA, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

6 Consignment Shops to Visit in 2023

Looking for a refresh? Look no further than these local consignment boutiques, where you can trade in your gently used duds, make some cash and pick up great finds for your own wardrobe along the way. Each of these stores carries well-curated apparel and accessories, and features a virtual shopping component for your convenience. Most will let you know in advance what labels they will accept, and some prefer appointments to walk-ins. So go ahead, purge that closet.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

3 Self-Care Getaways to Escape the DC Area

Need a break from everyday stress? Retreat to these peaceful places for a restorative vacation. Drive time from DC: 40 minutes. It’s a relatively short drive from downtown DC to Lansdowne Resort, overlooking the Potomac River in Loudoun County. Weekend-long wellness packages bundle a two-night stay with access to a group fitness course, hot-stone massage, nightly herbal foot soaks en suite, and more.
LEESBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Amazon continues with plans for headquarters

Despite Amazon’s recent announcement of global layoffs, the online retailer says it is moving forward with opening its new headquarters in Northern Virginia. The first phase of Amazon’s H-Q-2 building is set to open this summer. Metropolitan Park is a 21-million-square-foot building that will feature two twenty-two story...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
Eater

Where to Find Brunch on MLK Day Around D.C.

In honor of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday on Sunday, January 15, most Washingtonians have the following day off to commemorate the civil rights leader. Community events across the city will celebrate his impact in various ways, and restaurants are doing their part by extending brunch deals normally reserved for Saturday and Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Solar farm proposed for Gainesville area

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A North Carolina company wants Prince William County to be home to its second solar farm in Virginia. HCE Waterloo Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-based...
GAINESVILLE, VA

