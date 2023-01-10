Bargain-hunters have been descending on Macy’s at Lakeforest Mall after last week’s announcement that it’s getting ready to close. Macy’s had been the last department store still in business at Lakeforest, which is slated for redevelopment as early as next year. So are the deals at this location worth the trip to Gaithersburg? Probably not yet. Much of the inventory is currently marked 20 to 30 percent off, but employees tell us you can pretty much get those same discounts online. The dramatic drops — likely 75 to 80 percent off — will happen in the store’s final weeks, around the end of March.

