Related
Zapper Simulator Codes (January 2023)
Power up your zappiest zapper and get zapping in Roblox Zapper Simulator! Click to earn zaps you can sell for coins, then participate in races and PVP battles to gain even more rewards, including more coins, zaps, and gems. Can you zap up enough gear, jump to the highest heights, and take down enough other players to beat your friends on the leaderboards?
Roblox Baby Simulator Codes (January 2023)
Our Roblox Baby Simulator Codes has the most up-to-date list of codes that you can redeem for free gems, coins, happiness, peppermint, and orange tokens! Use these currencies to purchase pets and get your baby to grow larger. All Baby Simulator Codes. We'll keep you updated with additional codes once...
Pet Simulator X Value List (January 2023)
It's no secret that having rare pets in the point-and-click farming experience Pet Simulator X is alluring, and that some players would do just about anything to get their hands on them. But once you do have your hands on their adorable cube faces, how do you know what they're worth? Scamming and fake trading can be a massive problem in collecting experiences like this one, so how do we stay safe? Continue reading the guide below to learn all there is to know about values in Pet Simulator X.
How many lines of code are in Minecraft?
The only limit to a Minecraft run is your imagination. You can pretty much do most things in the game if you enter the correct server or build the correct assets, from hunting monsters to sailing the open waters. But just how much code is in Minecraft to enable its players to do countless things? Let’s find out.
Genshin Impact Paimon’s Starlight Expedition web event guide
Paimon's Starlight Expedition is a Genshin Impact web event that runs from January 11, 2023, to January 18, 2023, and is open to all players Adventure Rank 10 and above. Completing this event will reward you with a Redemption Code for x40 Primogems (max 3 million redemptions), which can only be claimed once per UID.
Genshin Impact “Starglitter Suite” Character OST Review HoYoLAB web event guide
The Genshin Impact "Starglitter Suite" Character OST Review event runs from January 11, 2023, to January 24, 2023, and celebrates the release of the game's newest character album, The Stellar Moments Vol. 3. You'll be able to listen to tunes that accompanied your favorite characters' trailers, from the latter part of Inazuma to the latest Sumeru hits.
How to play Fall Guys Lily Leapers Limbo – Tips & Tricks
The popular platforming battle royale Fall Guys offers many different stages to compete on. These can fall into various categories, including race maps like Lily Leapers. While the goal may be to get from the start to the end, this isn't as easy as it sounds. This may leave you wondering how to play and win Lily Leapers in Fall Guys.
How to unlock the Wind-up Halone minion in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3, one of the iconic gods of the game was added to the game in minion form. Halone, patron god of Ishgard, now has a minion representative thanks to the Wind-up Halone. Here’s how to get the Wind-up Halone minion in Final Fantasy XIV.
How to get the When Autumn and Dew Meet Sumeru Hidden Achievement in Genshin Impact
When Autumn and Dew Meet is a Genshin Impact Wonders of the World Achievement that can be obtained by letting the Electro Regisvine perform its charged electrical collision. Before starting, make sure that you have access to the boss' cave in the Mawtiyima Forest in Sumeru. How to let the...
When does One Piece Odyssey take place? Timeline, explained
One Piece Odyssey features an epic tale with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Crash landed on a mysterious island; the crew must repair the ship and discover the secrets of this island. However, fans of the series may be wondering where exactly One Piece Odyssey takes place in the One Piece timeline.
Kirby makes a triumphant return to Dream Land with new abilities
Kirby is one of the most iconic figures in Nintendo, and fans will get to pilot the adorable pink ball in Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe. To sweeten the pot, Kirby will have a new ability and a returning ability from Kirby Star Allies. The Nintendo of America Twitter states,...
How to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 a plethora of new crafted gear, items, and other things were added all requiring a strange material called Gripgel. Gripgel is an essential ingredient in the Item Level 620 Indagator’s gear sets, and is quite hard to obtain. Here’s how to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV.
How to get Human V4 in Blox Fruits – Roblox
Getting to V4 in any race is a quick way to start steamrolling enemies in Blox Fruits. Surprisingly, Human is one of the best races to get to V4 as well. Despite being one of the earlier classes players typically get, V4 simply takes it to a new level. Getting it will take a bit of time, though.
Fortnite Rarest Pickaxes (January 2023) – Rare Harvesting Tools!
Fortnite is well-known for its cosmetics, and there's a whole lot of them that have come out over the years of the game's lifespan. Some of these have gotten lost in the shuffle over the years, which means they haven't really returned to the shop in quite some time. Well, we'll be taking a look at these in our Fortnite Rarest Pickaxes post! If you have ever wondered if you own a particularly unique harvesting tool, then we'll hopefully give you the information you are seeking. Here's our list of the top 50 Rarest Pickaxes in Fortnite based on the last time they were seen in the item shop.
What is Zweilous’s evolution level in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?
The grind between Deino, Zweilous, and Hydreigon is the longest that Pokémon players will experience. Hydreigon is fast and is one of the better competitive Pokémon due to its high Special Attack. Tailwind and Draco Meteor are enough reasons to want a Hydreigon on its own, but evolving Zweilous takes a lot of investment. Using EXP Candy will speed up the process, making Raids pretty important to saving time.
5 letter words that end with AM
Wordle is one of the most played word puzzle games in the world. Each day you may require a Wordle tip if the riddle is tricky at times. We've created a Wordle guide to make your letter exploration more enjoyable. Here is a list of words that you can use to decipher today's puzzling word.
How to Auto Battle in One Piece Odyssey
One Piece Odyssey, being a turn-based RPG, includes a genre staple: the auto battle system. It can help prevent you from getting worn out by the grind and menus, but you may want to learn a bit more about it before it gets you into trouble, too. Here's how to use the Auto Battle system in One Piece Odyssey.
List of Genshin Impact Streamers and Content Creators
If you're looking for Genshin Impact streamers and content creators, you have come to the right place. We have a list of people who make a variety of quality-filled guides, showcases and gameplay that will help you get better in Genshin Impact, or at least entertain you. List of popular...
How to get Traveling Set outfits in One Piece Odyssey
Preordering the game often comes with sweet rewards for loyal fans who invested in it before it got out. One of those preorder rewards was the One Piece Odyssey Traveling Outfit Set which has exciting costumes for your favorite characters. You probably want to know how to get Traveling Set outfits in One Piece Odyssey, as this can make the gameplay even more appealing.
Genshin Impact The Six Faces of Wisdom web event guide
The Six Faces of Wisdom is a Genshin Impact web event that runs from January 13, 2023, to January 18, 2023, and celebrates Alhaitham's release. Take part to get a quick supply of Primogems and other rewards—it only takes five minutes to complete. Start by heading to the official...
