Bernards, NJ

How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel

MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
FBI, Indian Affairs investigating Picuris Pueblo homicide

Jan. 12—A man was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Picuris Pueblo and federal authorities are investigating it as a homicide. The man was found after Bureau of Indian Affairs police conducted a welfare check at the home. The BIA and the FBI are investigating, said Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI office in Albuquerque.
Driver charged with 10th OVI hits police officer's cruiser in Brunswick Hills

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a woman in Medina County after police say she crashed her car into a local patrolman's cruiser on a residential street. The woman is being cited with what police say is her 10th charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Her first OVI charge came in 1988. Her latest, prior to the crash Friday night, came in 2017.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance

Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

