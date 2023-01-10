Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel
MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
YAHOO!
FBI, Indian Affairs investigating Picuris Pueblo homicide
Jan. 12—A man was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Picuris Pueblo and federal authorities are investigating it as a homicide. The man was found after Bureau of Indian Affairs police conducted a welfare check at the home. The BIA and the FBI are investigating, said Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI office in Albuquerque.
YAHOO!
Security-Widefield man arrested after allegedly attacking, seriously injuring his mother
Jan. 12—El Paso County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a Security-Widefield man accused of attacking and seriously injuring his mother, according to a Thursday news release. Quinten Abeyta, 45, faces a charge of first-degree attempted murder and is currently in custody at the El Paso County jail, officials said.
YAHOO!
Driver charged with 10th OVI hits police officer's cruiser in Brunswick Hills
The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a woman in Medina County after police say she crashed her car into a local patrolman's cruiser on a residential street. The woman is being cited with what police say is her 10th charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Her first OVI charge came in 1988. Her latest, prior to the crash Friday night, came in 2017.
YAHOO!
5 suspects in custody after robbery, police shoot at runaway vehicle at mall near Brighton
GREEN OAK TWP. — Five women are in custody after a late Thursday night beauty store robbery that ended with police shooting at the suspects at the Green Oak Village Place mall. Green Oak Township Police Chief Steven Kramer said the incident stemmed from what he described as an...
YAHOO!
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance
Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
YAHOO!
Iowa county supervisor's wife charged with voter fraud scheme to aid her husband
Federal prosecutors say a Woodbury County woman committed widespread voter fraud to support her husband in two 2020 electoral races. The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges Thursday against Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, of Sioux City. According to a DOJ press release, Phuong Taylor faces more than 50 felony charges,...
YAHOO!
Sangamon County sheriff, others won't enforce weapons ban, gun registry
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell will not enforce the registration requirement of the recently passed statewide assault-style weapons ban. Campbell, who said the bill violates the 2nd Amendment, on Thursday joined more than 70 county sheriffs who have said they will not comply with the act. "I believe this is...
YAHOO!
Rooks: $450 ‘relief’ checks provided, now Maine can get down to business
A month after it was put on the docket, the Legislature swiftly passed and Gov. Janet Mills signed a “Winter Energy Relief” bill on its regular opening day, Jan. 4. The $474 million spending proposal, LD 3, was a curious production, about which more in a moment. It...
YAHOO!
We asked Minnesota leaders if they’ll return some of the $17.6 billion surplus. Here’s what they said.
Minnesota has a historic $17.6 billion budget surplus as lawmakers work to craft the next two-year state budget that’s expected to top $55 billion. We asked Minnesota political leaders: “Are you committed to giving back some of the budget surplus?”. Here’s what they said:. Gov. Tim Walz,...
