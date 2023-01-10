ProAmpac was Nominated for Two PAC Global Packaging Design Awards

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--

ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, is pleased to announce that it has received two nominations from the 2022 PAC Global Awards for its innovative design approach for e-commerce packaging formats. In the Package Brand Marketing category, the Scotts Miracle-Gro® Rescue™ Outdoor Plant Potion™ has been nominated. In the Packaging Innovation category, Amazon’s ProActive Recyclable® Paper Mailer for Ice Cream Delivery has been nominated.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005770/en/

The Scotts Miracle-Gro® Rescue™ Outdoor Plant Potion™ has been nominated in the Package Brand Marketing category for the PAC Global Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the PAC Global Awards website, “The 2022 PAC Global Awards Competition is a global packaging competition open to any international individual or company directly involved in the brand ownership, brand/graphic, structural design, pre-press or manufacture of a package sold anywhere in the world.”

“PAC Global is among the most prestigious packaging awards, and to be nominated twice underscores ProAmpac’s commitment to e-commerce packaging innovation,” states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac. “ProAmpac is honored to work collaboratively with both Scotts Miracle-Gro and Amazon, and we hope to continue growing these relationships and bringing more e-commerce packaging solutions to market,” continued Grose.

Category winners will be announced during PAC Global’s Futures Edge Summit and Awards Celebration in New York on February 7, 2023.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s collaborative innovation process and how it can support your packaging goals, visit ProAmpac.com/innovation or contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005770/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Kristy Paulin

ProAmpac

(413) 875-9872

Kristy.Paulin@ProAmpac.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA NEW YORK OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GREEN TECHNOLOGY FOOD/BEVERAGE HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT RETAIL SUSTAINABILITY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ONLINE RETAIL AGRICULTURE MARKETING NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER RETAIL ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS RECYCLING PACKAGING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS

SOURCE: ProAmpac

PUB: 01/10/2023 11:21 AM/DISC: 01/10/2023 11:22 AM