How to unlock the Wind-up Godbert minion in Final Fantasy XIV
In the recent Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 update, keen eyed data miners spotted a Wind-up Godbert minion in the data files. However, the minion was not immediately unlockable upon release of the patch. Here’s how to unlock the Wind-up Godbert minion in Final Fantasy XIV. Unlocking Wind-up Godbert...
How to get Human V4 in Blox Fruits – Roblox
Getting to V4 in any race is a quick way to start steamrolling enemies in Blox Fruits. Surprisingly, Human is one of the best races to get to V4 as well. Despite being one of the earlier classes players typically get, V4 simply takes it to a new level. Getting it will take a bit of time, though.
How to get Titanoboa Leather and Skin in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV, Titanoboa Leather is a highly sought after crafting material used in a variety of high-level crafting recipes. WHile it was introduced in an earlier patch, it became incredibly vital in Patch 6.3 as an item used to create high-level crafted armor. Here’s how to get Titanboa Leather and Skin in FFXIV.
Pet Simulator X Value List (January 2023)
It's no secret that having rare pets in the point-and-click farming experience Pet Simulator X is alluring, and that some players would do just about anything to get their hands on them. But once you do have your hands on their adorable cube faces, how do you know what they're worth? Scamming and fake trading can be a massive problem in collecting experiences like this one, so how do we stay safe? Continue reading the guide below to learn all there is to know about values in Pet Simulator X.
How to get the Wide Lens in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
The Wide Lens is a Hold Item that will increase the accuracy of moves in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Like a majority of Pokémon's Held Items, the Wide Lens can be located at Delibird Presents. Every shop has different stock and the Wide Lens can be found in Levincia's shop. While the item raises accuracy, it won't guarantee that every move lands. This is where to find the Wide Lens and how to use it in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.
How to Auto Battle in One Piece Odyssey
One Piece Odyssey, being a turn-based RPG, includes a genre staple: the auto battle system. It can help prevent you from getting worn out by the grind and menus, but you may want to learn a bit more about it before it gets you into trouble, too. Here's how to use the Auto Battle system in One Piece Odyssey.
When does One Piece Odyssey take place? Timeline, explained
One Piece Odyssey features an epic tale with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Crash landed on a mysterious island; the crew must repair the ship and discover the secrets of this island. However, fans of the series may be wondering where exactly One Piece Odyssey takes place in the One Piece timeline.
Tears of Themis Villa Rooms guide – Blizzardous Threads of Red event
The Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red event runs from January 12, 2023, to February 2, 2023, and is open to all attorneys who have completed the X-Note Main Story 2-28. After completing the event tutorial, you'll be able to enter the Villa Rooms, where you can complete various NPC side stories that tie into the main event story.
How to get Traveling Set outfits in One Piece Odyssey
Preordering the game often comes with sweet rewards for loyal fans who invested in it before it got out. One of those preorder rewards was the One Piece Odyssey Traveling Outfit Set which has exciting costumes for your favorite characters. You probably want to know how to get Traveling Set outfits in One Piece Odyssey, as this can make the gameplay even more appealing.
What is Zweilous’s evolution level in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?
The grind between Deino, Zweilous, and Hydreigon is the longest that Pokémon players will experience. Hydreigon is fast and is one of the better competitive Pokémon due to its high Special Attack. Tailwind and Draco Meteor are enough reasons to want a Hydreigon on its own, but evolving Zweilous takes a lot of investment. Using EXP Candy will speed up the process, making Raids pretty important to saving time.
Pokémon GO Lunar New Year – Shiny Darumaka, Mega Lopunny, & Regice Raids
Niantic gave details on the upcoming Lunar New Year event in Pokémon GO. This is an annual event that brings players the chance to catch shiny Pokémon, complete Timed Research Tasks, and battle powerful Raid Pokémon. This event will run from Thursday, January 19, 2023, until Monday, January 23, 2023. The event will start at 10am local time on the first day and end at 8pm local time on the final day.
Fortnite Item Shop V-Bucks Quiz
The item shop in Fortnite started in 2017. It has added an abundance of skins, gliders, back blings, wraps, emotes, and harvesting tools. The Item shop allows you to purchase cosmetics you like and personalize your experience!. This quiz aims to find out how well you are paying attention to...
Zapper Simulator Codes (January 2023)
Power up your zappiest zapper and get zapping in Roblox Zapper Simulator! Click to earn zaps you can sell for coins, then participate in races and PVP battles to gain even more rewards, including more coins, zaps, and gems. Can you zap up enough gear, jump to the highest heights, and take down enough other players to beat your friends on the leaderboards?
Ninja Must Die January Update adds Protagonist Pepper and her Festive Outfit
This article is sponsored by Ninja Must Die. Download it for free here. Ninja Must Die is a uniquely developed combat runner game that combines fast-paced, side-scrolling running with cool ninja action in a beautifully painted ink-style world. It features different Ninjas with special abilities that you can pick to fight enemies and save the world from Samurai and Oni in the dark.
