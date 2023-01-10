It's no secret that having rare pets in the point-and-click farming experience Pet Simulator X is alluring, and that some players would do just about anything to get their hands on them. But once you do have your hands on their adorable cube faces, how do you know what they're worth? Scamming and fake trading can be a massive problem in collecting experiences like this one, so how do we stay safe? Continue reading the guide below to learn all there is to know about values in Pet Simulator X.

