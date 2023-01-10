ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

WLUC

Commercial vessel to transit into Escanaba port

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The motor vessel, Algoma Intrepid, is scheduled to travel the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay, WI to Escanaba, MI between Jan. 14 to 16. The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activities accordingly, use caution on...
ESCANABA, MI
UPMATTERS

West Iron County School provides statement following resignation of teacher

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – West Iron County School Superintendent, Kevin Schmutzler released a statement on Thursday addressing the recent investigation into and resignation of a teacher within the school district. In the statement, Superintendent Schmutzler said during the investigation of allegations of unprofessional conduct, the teach in question...
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
GWINN, MI
wnmufm.org

Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified

MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Aaron Harper, pioneer in Dickinson County radio broadcasting, dies at 76

IRON MOUNTAIN Mich. (WLUC) - A pioneer of radio broadcasting in Dickinson County has died. Aaron Harper worked at WJNR, or Results Broadcasting, for nearly 50 years. He died on Sunday at the age of 76. When the station went on the air in 1972, he was the first voice. Staff said WJNR was the first FM radio station in the U.P.
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument

FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

wnmufm.org

"Romantic Virtuosity" with the Marquette Symphony Orchestra

The next Marquette Symphony Orchestra concert is titled "Romantic Virtuosity," and takes place Saturday, January 14th at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. The concert features music by Jean Sibelius and Vasily Kalinnikov. Sibelius' Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 will also feature violin soloist Yvonne Lam, followed by Kalinnikov's Symphony No. 1 in G minor. The composers were born a year apart, in 1865 and 1866, respectively, but Sibelius lived to the age of 91, while Kalinnikov died of tuberculosis two days before his 35th birthday.
MARQUETTE, MI

