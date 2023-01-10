Read full article on original website
WLUC
Escanaba Planning Commission pauses incoming marijuana dispensary applications
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba paused all incoming marijuana dispensary applications. The planning commission chair says this will allow the city to talk more about people’s concerns. However - any site already approved can continue moving forward. This includes the old Sayklly’s and Staples locations. The...
WLUC
Commercial vessel to transit into Escanaba port
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The motor vessel, Algoma Intrepid, is scheduled to travel the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay, WI to Escanaba, MI between Jan. 14 to 16. The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activities accordingly, use caution on...
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
UPMATTERS
West Iron County School provides statement following resignation of teacher
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – West Iron County School Superintendent, Kevin Schmutzler released a statement on Thursday addressing the recent investigation into and resignation of a teacher within the school district. In the statement, Superintendent Schmutzler said during the investigation of allegations of unprofessional conduct, the teach in question...
WLUC
‘I feel pretty honored,’: Four new cadets begin at Gladstone Public Safety
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four new cadets are pioneering a new, volunteer program at Gladstone Public Safety. For the next two months, cadets will learn what it takes to be a police officer and a firefighter. “I feel pretty honored actually. I know it’s a big privilege to be a...
WLUC
Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
WLUC
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County prosecutor explained the importance of Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said every second counts. “You’re driving a steel machine down the road that could weigh a ton or two tons,” said Wiese. “A split-second can make all of the difference in the world.”
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
wnmufm.org
Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
WLUC
Fourth defendant in April 1 Norway Township assault pleads ‘no contest’
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A fourth defendant in the April 1 Norway Township assault has pled no contest. Adam Loomis appeared in Dickinson County District Court for an arraignment hearing about a bond violation. During the hearing, he changed his plea to his two charges from not guilty, to...
WLUC
Aaron Harper, pioneer in Dickinson County radio broadcasting, dies at 76
IRON MOUNTAIN Mich. (WLUC) - A pioneer of radio broadcasting in Dickinson County has died. Aaron Harper worked at WJNR, or Results Broadcasting, for nearly 50 years. He died on Sunday at the age of 76. When the station went on the air in 1972, he was the first voice. Staff said WJNR was the first FM radio station in the U.P.
wnmufm.org
Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument
FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
WLUC
Negaunee’s forthcoming Italian restaurant combining authentic flavors, regional cuisine
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to downtown Negaunee to check out the current status of an upcoming Italian restaurant. In the spirit of good food, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson get into a heated debate about what is and isn’t a sandwich.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
wnmufm.org
"Romantic Virtuosity" with the Marquette Symphony Orchestra
The next Marquette Symphony Orchestra concert is titled "Romantic Virtuosity," and takes place Saturday, January 14th at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. The concert features music by Jean Sibelius and Vasily Kalinnikov. Sibelius' Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 will also feature violin soloist Yvonne Lam, followed by Kalinnikov's Symphony No. 1 in G minor. The composers were born a year apart, in 1865 and 1866, respectively, but Sibelius lived to the age of 91, while Kalinnikov died of tuberculosis two days before his 35th birthday.
