Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Former Terps assistant on Willard's recruiting improvements, Hunter Dickinson saga, more
Kevin Willard has quickly boosted Maryland basketball's recruiting fortunes during his first season in College Park. The Terps' three-man recruiting class ranks 12th nationally, with a long way to go until the late signing period and the transfer portal season, an improvement over the recent results under Willard's predecessor. What's been the difference?
usalaxmagazine.com
Dialed In: Your Lacrosse Fix for Tuesday, January 10
Good morning. Here’s the latest from around the lacrosse world:. 1. The LaxCon schedule has been revealed. USA Lacrosse unveiled the 2023 LaxCon slate on Monday. The event, which runs from Jan. 20-23 in Baltimore, will feature sessions with world champions Kylie Ohlmiller, Charlotte North and Ally Mastroianni, Harvard head coach Gerry Byrne, PLL players and more. See the schedule and learn how to download the FanFest app and purchase tickets here.
5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:
Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market
Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to play M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 7
Baltimore is getting a visit from the Piano Man and the Sister of the Moon. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 7, the Baltimore Ravens and events promoter Live Nation announced Thursday morning. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m....
He Was Told His Business Would Fail, Now He's 27 Years Into Success With MD Store On The Way
A popular chicken restaurant whose founder in college was told his concept wouldn't work is in his 27th year of business and opening his first Maryland location this month. Raising Cane's is coming to Towsontown Boulevard in Towson, with a grand opening event slated for Jan. 12. Anyone who attends...
iheart.com
The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT
A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
foxbaltimore.com
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
whatsupmag.com
The Boys' Latin School of Maryland
The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland is an all-boys independent school serving boys in grades K-12, with boarding available in grades 9-12. At Boys’ Latin, each and every one of our students is known -- for who he is today, and all he will be tomorrow. Our K-12 family is small by design because nearly two centuries of all-boys education has taught us that a close community builds a foundation of confidence. Of compassion. Of curiosity. And of character.
CBS News
Any guesses? 'Major' concert to be announced for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A major concert is coming to Baltimore!. Do you have a guess? Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, Run DMC, Taylor Swift?. You will have to wait until Thursday. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, along with Maryland Stadium Authority and Live Nation officials will reveal a major concert coming to M&T Bank Stadium.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White Marsh Mall...
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to Odenton
The brand’s menu consists of over 60 varieties from classic plain Glazed Do-Nut to the golden Sausage and Cheese. There is a lot to say about Shipley's delicious donuts. From its broad menu that has something for everyone to its different flavors and shapes that renders them irresistible. The nicely shaped delicious donuts has finally arrived Odenton to the joy of its many fans who has longed for it over the years.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Baltimore's Leslie George Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle
Baltimore's Leslie George died after a valiant cancer battle on Monday, Jan. 2. She was 46 years old. Leslie was rushed to the emergency room due to pain in her lower back and legs sometime last year, loved ones said on a GoFundMe. Scans showed fractures in her spine from the cancer in her bones.
wmar2news
What happened to my flake chances tonight?
For some of you, I'm sure you noticed a snow icon for your Sunday evening a couple of days ago... and we are finally here and so far nothing. The clouds have built-in and the rain is still absent. What happened?? Well, the models progressively kept pushing farther south. Which gives a lot of the juices to our friends in the south. As show in the Futurecast model below.
Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket
WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
