ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. January 14, 2023: Rain, flooding, wind, high surf and mountain snow
A pair of strong storms will impact San Diego into the holiday weekend bringing widespread rain, the threat of flooding, gusty winds, high surf and coastal flooding and the second storm will bring snow to the mountains. Both of these storms will make a direct hit to southern California which means a greater impact than any of the previous storms over the past 11 days.
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 12, 2023: Coastal flooding possible ahead of incoming storms
Dry weather sticks around through Friday before another round of atmospheric rivers dump more rain this holiday weekend. A pair of storms will bring the greatest impact Saturday night and Monday. A High Surf Advisory continues until 10pm Sunday for waves of 6 to 12 feet and a Coastal Flood...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 12, 2023: Prepare now for the next storms this holiday weekend
Dry weather sticks around through Friday before another round of atmospheric rivers dump more rain this holiday weekend. The High Surf Advisory has been extended until 10pm Sunday for waves of 6 to 12 feet. Surf will subside slightly before building again into the weekend ahead of the next storm. Minor coastal flooding will be possible for low-lying areas like beach parking lots, parks and boardwalks. In addition to the big waves you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from recent rain.
Sea lion pup rescued at La Jolla Cove
LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A male sea lion pup was rescued at La Jolla Cove Thursday afternoon after beach goers alerted a rescue team that the animal needed help. The SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team says it received a call from its rescue hotline earlier Thursday, and beachgoers approached them and asked if they would check on the animal.
San Diego police find stabbing victim in East Village
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a stabbing victim was found in the East Village Saturday evening. According to SDPD, officers found the victim, a 34-year-old man, nearby the intersection of K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:35 p.m. Officers learned the man got into an argument with a group of men in the 1500 block of National Ave. The argument escalated, and the victim was stabbed twice and hit in the head with a blunt object.
Female pedestrian seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San...
Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening. Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
LIVE BLOG: New Mexico defeats San Diego State, 76-67
The problems that plagued the Aztecs in the first half were persistent through the second: Poor foul shooting and turnovers. The most costly turnover of the game, however, came in the form of Nathan Mensah's technical foul. It ended up being his fifth and final of the contest, since he was assessed it after his fourth foul around the eight-minute mark of the second half.
The Links at Petco Park
The Links at Petco Park is returning from Thursday, January 12 through Sunday, January 22. Click here for more information or to sign up.
Man stabbed twice while walking on Gaslamp sidewalk
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David...
