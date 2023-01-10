Read full article on original website
Cleon Ordell Brenno
Cleon Ordell Brenno, 88, of rural Canton, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Cleon was born December 10, 1934, at home on the family farm in rural Canton, to Orval and Clara (Ramlo) Brenno. He attended the Newburg School and graduated from the Mabel High School in 1952. He moved to El Paso, Tex., where he worked as a security guard for ADT and was united in marriage to LaDonna Kelly on September 2, 1955. In March of 1956, they moved back to the family farm in rural Canton. For the first several years of farming, he also hauled canned milk to the Mabel Creamery. Cleon and LaDonna had a dairy herd and raised pigs, later transitioning to beef. They raised six daughters on the farm, teaching them the value of good work ethics. Cleon never truly retired from farming.
Lion boys upend state-ranked Loyola, 61-54
The Spring Grove boys defeated state-ranked No. 9 Mankato Loyola, 61-54, in the Southern Minny Hoops Fest at Byron, sponsored by Breakdown on Saturday, Jan 7. The marquee matchup featured eight lead changes with the hot-shooting Crusaders throwing in 11 treys and outshooting Spring Grove overall, 49% to 42%. But the sure-handed Lions, with only 6 turnovers to Loyola’s 15, got off more shots.
Spring Grove boys enjoy runaway road win over Rebels
The Spring Grove boys pummeled Southland with 3-point shooting and a swarming, long-armed defense that limited the Rebels to a season-low 33 points while forcing 25 turnovers – almost twice the number of the Rebels’ 13 field goals. Five different Lions hit treys as half of the SG baskets were launched beyond the 3-point arc where the Lions shot a season-best 46% while sinking a season-high 11 treys.
Win over Southland makes three straight for Lion girls
The Spring Grove girls extended their winning streak to three games with a third straight win in the series against Southland, 47-36, on Jan. 6 at Spring Grove. With a young playing rotation that includes an eighth grader, three freshmen, two sophomores and two seniors, the Lions evened their record at 5-5 (3-3 SEC) while the Rebels returned home at 3-6 (2-2 SEC).
