Cleon Ordell Brenno, 88, of rural Canton, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Cleon was born December 10, 1934, at home on the family farm in rural Canton, to Orval and Clara (Ramlo) Brenno. He attended the Newburg School and graduated from the Mabel High School in 1952. He moved to El Paso, Tex., where he worked as a security guard for ADT and was united in marriage to LaDonna Kelly on September 2, 1955. In March of 1956, they moved back to the family farm in rural Canton. For the first several years of farming, he also hauled canned milk to the Mabel Creamery. Cleon and LaDonna had a dairy herd and raised pigs, later transitioning to beef. They raised six daughters on the farm, teaching them the value of good work ethics. Cleon never truly retired from farming.

