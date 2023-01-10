Read full article on original website
Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding
The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
Missing Youth Is At Risk
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
San Jose Spotlight: Alviso Resident Settles Development Lawsuit
An Alviso man known for challenging developments proposed in the North San Jose neighborhood has settled a lawsuit with a hotel developer, while ramping up rhetoric against a nonprofit food bank he's suing. Resident Mark Espinoza dismissed his lawsuit against Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners and San Jose last month after...
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
Michelin-starred Manresa chef David Kinch to open 3 new Bay Area restaurants
The acclaimed chef shared his next move after his restaurant shuttered.
Update: All Lanes Open, Sig-Alert Canceled In I-80 Fatal Crash Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop
VALLEJO (BCN) All lanes have reopened and a Sig-alert has been canceled in the fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon. The crash happened just west of the rest stop around 11:55 a.m., closing lanes of I-80 and...
Residential Fire Claims Lives Of 2 Pets
PETALUMA (BCN) Two pets were killed in a residential fire in Petaluma on Friday, but no people were injured. Petaluma firefighters responded to the fire on the 1200-block of Petaluma Boulevard North at 2:29 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from a second story of a three-story structure, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.
Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop
VALLEJO (BCN) Traffic has backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday. The left three lanes are blocked and a Sig-alert has been issued, the CHP said on...
San Francisco bar had no part in viral hose video, but it's getting threats
Barbarossa Lounge's owner says it received hundreds of threats since the video went viral.
San Francisco Burger King owners ordered to pay $2.2 million in fines
Golden Gate Restaurant Group plans to appeal the decision.
Police Allegedly Find Unregistered Ar-15 After Search
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms and narcotics for sale. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.
