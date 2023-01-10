ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding

The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Missing Youth Is At Risk

PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Alviso Resident Settles Development Lawsuit

An Alviso man known for challenging developments proposed in the North San Jose neighborhood has settled a lawsuit with a hotel developer, while ramping up rhetoric against a nonprofit food bank he's suing. Resident Mark Espinoza dismissed his lawsuit against Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners and San Jose last month after...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Residential Fire Claims Lives Of 2 Pets

PETALUMA (BCN) Two pets were killed in a residential fire in Petaluma on Friday, but no people were injured. Petaluma firefighters responded to the fire on the 1200-block of Petaluma Boulevard North at 2:29 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from a second story of a three-story structure, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop

VALLEJO (BCN) Traffic has backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday. The left three lanes are blocked and a Sig-alert has been issued, the CHP said on...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Police Allegedly Find Unregistered Ar-15 After Search

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms and narcotics for sale. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy