u.today
Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Operations Temporarily Suspended on Major Korean Exchange: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
One of Europe’s Biggest Ever Crypto Events, Block 3000: Blockchain Battle Goes Live
Tickets for the flagship crypto event are now available. Speakers include Javier Garcia, Country Leader for Spain and Portugal at Binance, Laurent Perello, Blockchain Advisor at Tron, Austin Federa, Head of Communications at Solana, Vilma Mattila, founder of 5ire, Mary Camacho, CEO Holochain & Holo, Cyrus Fazel, Founder & CEO of SwissBorg and many, many more.
u.today
Cardano-Based Stablecoin Djed on Track to Be Launched This Month
The official handle of Cardano-powered stablecoin has announced that Djed will be launched later in January. This provoked a positive reaction from the Cardano community, who are looking forward to the release of the first algorithmic stablecoin on the largest proof-of-stake blockchain. Djed is being developed by COTI — a...
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Wired as Shiba Inu Becomes Most Traded Token for Whales
u.today
XT.COM Lists SLEEPEE in its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SLEEPEE on its platform in the main zone, and the SLEEPEE/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since 2023-01-07 07:00 (UTC). About SLEEPEE. SLEEPEE is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain...
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Prints 22% Weekly Growth, Top Reason Powering Its Growth
u.today
Avalanche (AVAX) and Amazon: Everything You Need To Know About This Partnership
u.today
Cardano Beats Dogecoin (DOGE) in Market Cap Top as ADA Price Spikes Higher
Cardano's native blockchain token, ADA, has overtaken Dogecoin (DOGE) in the CoinMarketCap ranking of major cryptocurrencies. With ADA up more than 15% over the past week, the Cardano token has gained $2 billion in capitalization. At the same time, the price of DOGE, following growth across the entire crypto market...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate 5,761% Up as Shiba Inu Surpasses Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) by This Metric
u.today
Shiba Inu and SHIB The Metaverse to Exhibit at 2023 SXSW XR Experience
Meme coin aficionados won't want to miss SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas, which is set to feature an exclusive exhibit of SHIB The Metaverse, a Shiba Inu-themed metaverse project, according to a recent announcement. The project will give attendees a first-hand preview of WAGMI Temple -- the first of 11...
u.today
BPM Wallet Recognised with XRPL Grants Program Award
London, UK, Jan 13, 2023 – BPM Wallet, a ground breaking blockchain and NFT-based event ticketing platform, is pleased to confirm that it has been awarded a grant of $200,000 from XRPL Grants. The XRPL Grants program was established to identify promising projects within the XRPL ecosystem and to...
u.today
Here's What Fueled Solana's (SOL) Massive 50% Rise in Hours: Details
u.today
Here's How XRP Holders Might Receive Flare Tokens After Distribution Threshold Is Reached
u.today
Solana Co-founder Points Out What Challenges Altcoin Will Face in 2023
u.today
Hundreds of Millions of XRP on Move, 262 Million in Single Lump: Possible Reason
u.today
John Deaton Opines on SEC’s Strongest Argument, SHIB to Host “Mint Party” with Bugatti Group, Binance Launches ADA and XRP Products: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. SEC v. Ripple: this is SEC's strongest argument about XRP, says crypto lawyer. Crypto lawyer John Deaton has taken to Twitter to share a counterpoint to the SEC’s claim in the lawsuit against Ripple. The regulator states that the company relies on XRP sales to support its operations and capital expenditures, which proves that Ripple and XRP are a common enterprise and that the crypto is a security. The claim is also strengthened by the fact that Ripple offered crypto exchanges compensation for listing XRP. Both facts are SEC’s strongest arguments, says Deaton, but all this made him wonder what a common enterprise is. According to the lawyer, to accept the argument that Ripple wanted to sell XRP and create a secondary market, the judge would have to find that the entire XRP ecosystem, including the exchanges and all the holders, is a common enterprise.
u.today
Crypto Ban Proposed by Bank of International Settlements as Regulatory Approach
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a global banking coordination body and "central bank of central banks," has released a bulletin to sum up the approaches to cryptocurrency regulation in 2023. Crypto should be banned, isolated or regulated, BIS states. In its recent skeptical thesis Addressing the risks in crypto:...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA): Crypto Capital Founder Predicts Bulls' Return Based on This One Thing
u.today
Bill Gates Pours Cold Water on Web3 and Crypto
During a recent ask-me-anything session on Reddit, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates poured cold water on Web3 and crypto, dampening the hopes of those who expect these technologies to become the next big thing. Responding to a user's question about whether there was a "mammoth technology shift like the Internet" in...
