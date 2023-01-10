ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Western Kentucky Tight End Transfers to Cincinnati

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The journeyman is ready to stamp the final part of his career in Clifton.

CINCINNATI — UC landed its first tight end transfer this cycle in Western Kentucky's Joey Beljan.

He is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Beljan posted 15 catches for 191 yards and 4 touchdowns this past season to round out a five-year career with 10 touchdowns, 29 receptions, and 282 total receiving yards.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight end should bolster one of the more inexperienced units on the 2023 roster.

Beljan was honorable mention All-Conference USA in 2021 after scoring 6 TDs on 14 catches.

