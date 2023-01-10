ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hayward mayor, council members elected in 2022

Hayward, California
 2 days ago
Councilmember Mark Salinas took the oath as Mayor and Planning Commissioner Julie Roche and community organizer George Syrop were sworn in as new City Council members in 2022.

The occasion, a mostly ceremonial Dec. 13 meeting of the City Council, also provided an opportunity to thank Mayor Barbara Halliday, who retired after 32-years of service as an elected and appointed City official, and outgoing Councilmembers Sara Lamnin and Aisha Wahab.

In the same Nov. 8 election in which Councilmember Salinas was elected Mayor, former Councilmember Lamnin was elected to the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District (HARD) Board of Directors and former Councilmember Wahab to the California State Senate, representing the 10th Senate district.

In remarks following his taking of the oath of office, Mayor Salinas set forth a vision of Hayward as an Education City where public school, community college, university, business and labor leaders work to ensure every Hayward high school graduate can locally go on to higher education or learn a skilled trade to build a rewarding and prosperous future.

In its one official piece of business Dec. 13, the new Council voted to invite registered Hayward voters to apply for appointment to complete the remaining term of the Council seat vacated by Mayor Salinas. The Council planned to review applications received by Jan. 3 and interview and consider for appointment up to five finalists at a special Council meeting on Jan. 9.

