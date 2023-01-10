LAKELAND VILLAGE, Calif. (CNS) — Mourning continued Saturday for the second Riverside County sheriff's deputy to be slain in the line of duty in just over two weeks. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who had joined the department less than a year ago, was shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence and child custody call near Lake Elsinore and died later at a nearby hospital.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO