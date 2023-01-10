ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Assembly member Bryan inspired by MLK in policymaking

At the beginning of the year, Assembly member Issac Bryan, D-Culver City, laid out his version for 2023. He is focused on creating policy that uplift working families and addresses inequalities in the criminal justice system. Inspired by the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Bryan sat down with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles County sees drop in COVID hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Los Angeles County decreased by 29 to 1,024, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 125 were being treated in intensive care, down from 137 the previous day. Many patients entered...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 1,500 new COVID infections, 25 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 25 additional virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, fell to 1,053 on Friday, down from 1,119 on Thursday. Of those patients, 137 were being treated in intensive care units, up slightly from 133 a day earlier.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

What's next for Alex Villanueva?

LOS ANGELES — Back in 2018, Alex Villanueva did something that had not happened in more than a century. He ousted the incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell. History repeated itself in November when residents voted to replace Villanueva with former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. It’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Riverside County deputy mourned after fatal shooting near Lake Elsinore

LAKELAND VILLAGE, Calif. (CNS) — Mourning continued Saturday for the second Riverside County sheriff's deputy to be slain in the line of duty in just over two weeks. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who had joined the department less than a year ago, was shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence and child custody call near Lake Elsinore and died later at a nearby hospital.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man fatally shot by deputies at Valencia mall

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A trespassing suspect who allegedly attacked a responding sheriff's deputy at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall was shot and subsequently died at a hospital, the sheriff's department said Thursday. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday outside the Macy's department store at the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

