Small business recovery an economic development focus in 2022

The City of Hayward stepped up economic support and added new marketing and promotional activities to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

In April, the City Economic Development Division introduced new grants to support the relaunch of local restaurants and refurbishing of local small business exteriors. Restaurant Relaunch grants provided reimbursement of $10,000 to $15,000 to cover the cost of establishing permanent outdoor dining areas and other physical improvements.

Meanwhile, the Restore and Reopen Façade Improvement Program provided reimbursement grants of $5,000 to $10,000 to aid businesses and commercial property owners with improving exterior appearance, including painting, awnings, signage and other related improvements.

Later, on Nov. 1, the Division celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Together for Hayward e-gift card program by introducing bigger BOGO (buy-one-get-one-free) promotions as further incentive to shop and dine locally. Already, community members had purchased $134,000 in cards and used them at 63 of 88 local Hayward participating businesses.

To learn more about these and other City programs and services to support local small business in Hayward, go to the Economic Development Division page here on the City of Hayward website.