ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Small business recovery an economic development focus in 2022

Hayward, California
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nnMJ_0k9jhf2O00

The City of Hayward stepped up economic support and added new marketing and promotional activities to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

In April, the City Economic Development Division introduced new grants to support the relaunch of local restaurants and refurbishing of local small business exteriors. Restaurant Relaunch grants provided reimbursement of $10,000 to $15,000 to cover the cost of establishing permanent outdoor dining areas and other physical improvements.

Meanwhile, the Restore and Reopen Façade Improvement Program provided reimbursement grants of $5,000 to $10,000 to aid businesses and commercial property owners with improving exterior appearance, including painting, awnings, signage and other related improvements.

Later, on Nov. 1, the Division celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Together for Hayward e-gift card program by introducing bigger BOGO (buy-one-get-one-free) promotions as further incentive to shop and dine locally. Already, community members had purchased $134,000 in cards and used them at 63 of 88 local Hayward participating businesses.

To learn more about these and other City programs and services to support local small business in Hayward, go to the Economic Development Division page here on the City of Hayward website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study

Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
SUNNYVALE, CA
climaterwc.com

By the numbers: San Mateo County storm response

San Mateo County has released numbers aiming to provide insight on its response to the heavy storms that have caused damage, flooding and displacement since New Year’s Eve. 236: Displaced individuals temporarily housed in hotels. 2,001: Meals served to displaced residents. 160: Unhoused individuals enrolled in the Inclement Weather...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
pioneerpublishers.com

Decision on Concord Naval Weapons Station term sheet delayed until Jan 28

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 9, 2023) — After nine hours of presentations, questions and almost 80 public comments, a worn out Concord Council had still not reached a decision on the term sheet presented by Concord First Partners, master developers of the Concord Naval Weapons Station Reuse at Saturday’s special meeting.
San José Spotlight

San Jose changes rules to replenish tree canopy

San Jose is changing how it manages its shrinking urban canopy after an audit found the city is ineffectively preventing tree loss. San Jose councilmembers voted unanimously Tuesday to change how the city collects and reviews permits to remove trees, develop procedures to enforce replanting requirements and identify large locations to replant trees.
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

New San José Mayor Matt Mahan Seeks Allies to Tackle Homelessness, Policing

San José’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, will wield the gavel for the first time on Tuesday, as he leads his first city council meeting as the city's top elected official. Mahan was welcomed into his first week in office with a massive storm that led to evacuation orders and urgent warnings for unhoused residents to relocate from the city’s waterways.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area home inspector lists red flags to watch for following series of storms

CONCORD – Homes across the Bay Area are taking a beating from the continuing line of back to back storms. Inspectors say now is the time to look for any damage."I think the most significant is that we've seen some water pooling around the house," says Ron Chang, the owner of WIN Home Inspection Tri-Cities. On Tuesday, Chang was talking with homeowner Maria Elena Roja about some of the issues he found at her Concord home.Roja has lived in the Eichler since 1989, but is now thinking of selling and wanted to get the house inspected for possible storm damage...
CONCORD, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County

This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Belmont mobile home community displaced due to flooding

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) – People who live in the Belmont Mobile Home Community are still dealing with the aftermath of the New Year's Eve storm. Heavy rain on New Year's Eve caused major flooding in San Mateo County. Water reached as high as four feet at the Belmont trailer park neighborhood, flooding several […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Marin County's Reservoirs Are at Capacity With More Rain on the Way

All of Marin County's operated reservoirs were at capacity Wednesday, which could be both a blessing and a curse. For lots of locals, the nearly-continuous rain is mostly good news, especially after years of drought. Water was seen rushing down the Nicasio Reservoir spillway Wednesday, a welcome sight for some...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major Alameda thoroughfare severely damaged in flooding

CASTRO VALLEY - Roads across the Bay Area have taken a beating over the past few weeks with storm after storm dumping record amounts of rain. In Alameda County, there are 20 different sites where the storms caused serious road damage.  One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley where portion of the road collapsed into the San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Years. It effectively closing a major throughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street kind of has fallen apart,"...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Residents Prepare for Next Round of Rain

It was a much quieter, and drier, day in San Francisco Monday, giving last week's flood victims a chance to dry out and prepare for the next round of rain. Those along 17th Street dealt with a lot of flooding last week and now say they’re prepared with sandbags and other barriers, for the next storm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
metrosiliconvalley.com

Meridian Mile: Donuts, Deli Food and the Eternal Three Flames

On Meridian Avenue near Willow Glen, there is no better trifecta of history than Gunther’s Delicatessen, Three Flames Restaurant and Yum Yum Donuts. The youngest of these joints is around 42. While other sections of Meridian Avenue still retain a degree of ancient strip-mall glory, this area takes the...
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandside.org

East Oakland tenants can’t return to flooded building for another week or more

The hundreds of tenants flooded out of their East Oakland building on New Year’s Day won’t be able to return home for at least another week, according to city officials. Property management company FPI relocated many of the residents of Coliseum Connections to an airport hotel Jan. 1, after the parking garage at their mixed-income complex got swamped with water and PG&E cut power. Others have been staying with relatives and friends. The residents were initially told they could expect to return to the property in a few days.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County

SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding.  But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know.  It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy