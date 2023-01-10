ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Two Hurricanes Being Inducted to CFB Hall of Fame

By All Hurricanes Staff
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqYOt_0k9jgFbV00

Mark Richt and Bryant McKinnie are enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Artcile photo of Mark Richt and Bryant McKinnie; photo credits to Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports and Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports.

It’s always been an incredible accomplishment to be next up for the College Football Hall of Fame. That’s the case for former Miami player and later, head coach, Mark Richt , as well as former Canes offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie .

Both of these men deserved their just due and it’s now their time to be honored. Richt was a player for Miami from 1978-1982. After coaching stops with Florida State (1985-1988; 1990-2000), East Carolina (1989), and Georgia (2001-2015), he returned home to The U from (2016-2018) to be the head coach.

Richt has often been considered one of the nicest and kindest individuals in all of college athletics.

The other person headed to the College Football Hall of Fame was not always so kind to the opposition while actually on the gridiron, but well respected on and off the playing field.

Playing for Miami from 1999-2001 after two seasons of junior college ball at Lackawanna College, McKinnie was considered by many to be the best offensive tackle in the college game during Miami’s 2001 national championship run.

McKinnie also won the Outland Trophy as the best lineman in the country during his final season with Miami in 2001.

He went on to be the 7th pick of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He was a Viking for nine seasons (2002-2010), and then went to play for the Baltimore Ravens (2011-2013) and Miami Dolphins (2013).

During his time in the NFL, McKinnie was a Super Bowl champion with the 2012 Ravens team, joining former Hurricanes like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed on that same team.

Congratulations to both of these former Hurricanes. They earned the right to be in the College Football Hall of Fame.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
609
Followers
745
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy