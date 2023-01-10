Two Hurricanes Being Inducted to CFB Hall of Fame

Mark Richt and Bryant McKinnie are enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Artcile photo of Mark Richt and Bryant McKinnie; photo credits to Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports and Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports.

It’s always been an incredible accomplishment to be next up for the College Football Hall of Fame. That’s the case for former Miami player and later, head coach, Mark Richt , as well as former Canes offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie .

Both of these men deserved their just due and it’s now their time to be honored. Richt was a player for Miami from 1978-1982. After coaching stops with Florida State (1985-1988; 1990-2000), East Carolina (1989), and Georgia (2001-2015), he returned home to The U from (2016-2018) to be the head coach.

Richt has often been considered one of the nicest and kindest individuals in all of college athletics.

The other person headed to the College Football Hall of Fame was not always so kind to the opposition while actually on the gridiron, but well respected on and off the playing field.

Playing for Miami from 1999-2001 after two seasons of junior college ball at Lackawanna College, McKinnie was considered by many to be the best offensive tackle in the college game during Miami’s 2001 national championship run.

McKinnie also won the Outland Trophy as the best lineman in the country during his final season with Miami in 2001.

He went on to be the 7th pick of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He was a Viking for nine seasons (2002-2010), and then went to play for the Baltimore Ravens (2011-2013) and Miami Dolphins (2013).

During his time in the NFL, McKinnie was a Super Bowl champion with the 2012 Ravens team, joining former Hurricanes like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed on that same team.

Congratulations to both of these former Hurricanes. They earned the right to be in the College Football Hall of Fame.

